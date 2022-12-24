Summit County real estate sales totaled over $54.1M for the second week of October
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $54.1 million across 44 sales that took place from Oct. 10-14.
7217 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 107, Summit County
- Owner: Sarah Vieweg
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $460,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condos
0033 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River
- Owner: BBH Homes Llc
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $560,000
- Subdivision: Crown
0075 Independence Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Todd Reeg
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $3,850,000
- Subdivision: Estates at The Alders
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8299, Summit County
- Owner: Justin Paul McNees
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $570,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
0250 Cove Blvd., Unit 6, Summit County
- Owner: Steven Fred Eglowstein
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $703,500
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0253 Caravelle Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Keystone Sanctuary LLC
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $1,900,000
- Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condo
850 Blue River Parkway, Unit E5, Silverthorne
- Owner: Matthew Horsey
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Retreat On The Blue Condos
210 S. Pine St., Breckenridge
- Owner: 210 Pine Street LLC
- Date: Oct. 10, 2022
- Price: $6,600,000
- Subdivision: Gold Flake
968 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cory Steffek
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes
0102 Salt Lick Circle, Unit 4, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas Clements
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Deck Gore Range Condos
0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 6, Summit County
- Owner: Sara Rodriguez Mulatero
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $345,000
- Subdivision: Cove Condos
22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 312, Summit County
- Owner: Ashley Einerson
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $765,000
- Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condos
0402 Alpine Road, Summit County
- Owner: Alexander Cole
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
218 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Joyce N. Everitt Trust
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $2,595,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Golf Course
550 Four O’Clock Road, Building A, Unit 3, Breckenridge
- Owner: Dustin Paul McQuate
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Four O’Clock Condos
576 Tenderfoot St., Unit 164, Dillon
- Owner: Alan S. Klein
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $1,682,000
- Subdivision: Anchorage On The Lake Condo
307C Teller St., Frisco
- Owner: Stacey S. Hyde
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $1,874,000
- Subdivision: Teller Crossing Townhomes
317 Creekside Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Chewy Cookie LLC
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $1,450,000
- Subdivision: Village
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8220, Summit County
- Owner: Nieman Properties LLC
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $592,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8324, Breckenridge
- Owner: Carter M. Brooking
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
1154 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: KFLP Summit House LLC
- Date: Oct. 11, 2022
- Price: $2,200,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0103 Alpensee Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Sarah Berman
- Date: Oct. 12, 2022
- Price: $815,000
- Subdivision: Farmers Grove
320 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard L. Fogel
- Date: Oct. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,643,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
391 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Paul West
- Date: Oct. 12, 2022
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
0525 Morgan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan Benefield
- Date: Oct. 12, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Metes & Bounds
317 Granite St., Unit 7, Frisco
- Owner: Brett Andrew Esser
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $402,356
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
317 Granite St., Unit 9, Frisco
- Owner: Tyler J. Reeves
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,575,000
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
317 Granite St., Unit 8, Frisco
- Owner: Michael W. Campbell
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $402,356
- Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes
435 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge
- Owner: Alpine Sports Land Holdings LLC
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $2,008,947
- Subdivision: Parkway Center North Condos
0053 Brook Ave., Summit County
- Owner: Sheehan Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $802,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Valley Ranch Lakes
232A Creekside Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Brandon Togashi
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Village Townhomes
267 Huron Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Paul J. Flynn Trust
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes
1542 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Christine Louise Hannahs
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
2442 Ryan Gulch Court, Building B, Summit County
- Owner: Clarese Pilloud
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $605,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen Condos
0199 Alpen Rose Place, Unit 8704, Summit County
- Owner: Owens Family Trust
- Date: Oct. 13, 2022
- Price: $1,421,000
- Subdivision: Ski Tip Ranch Condos
50 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 1, Unit 1407, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ari Shin Yung Jo Goetz
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos
0058 Summit Drive, Building D, Unit D9, Summit County
- Owner: Joseph Kelliher
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Lake Haus Condos
567 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: PJ Tunder
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $1,610,000
- Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates
200 Granite St., Building 2, Unit 107, Frisco
- Owner: Paul Kennedy
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condos
1620 Lakeview Terrace, Building B, Unit 101B, Frisco
- Owner: Lakelove LLC
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $975,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos
126 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ernesto Sanchez
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Shores at The Highlands
0800 Copper Road, Unit 206, Summit County
- Owner: Julie Colston
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $885,000
- Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condos
0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 219C, Summit County
- Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 219C Timeshare
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $28,000
- Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo
0015 County Road 1776, Summit County
- Owner: Yaroslav Kovalenko
- Date: Oct. 14, 2022
- Price: $103,000
- Subdivision: Lees Lakeshore
