 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $54.1M for the second week of October | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County real estate sales totaled over $54.1M for the second week of October

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $54.1 million across 44 sales that took place from Oct. 10-14.

News News |

Staff report
  

A for sale sign is pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

7217 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 107, Summit County

  • Owner: Sarah Vieweg
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $460,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condos

0033 Golden Crown Lane, Blue River

  • Owner: BBH Homes Llc
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $560,000
  • Subdivision: Crown

0075 Independence Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Todd Reeg
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $3,850,000
  • Subdivision: Estates at The Alders

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8299, Summit County

  • Owner: Justin Paul McNees
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $570,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

0250 Cove Blvd., Unit 6, Summit County

  • Owner: Steven Fred Eglowstein
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $703,500
  • Subdivision: Summit Cove

0253 Caravelle Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Keystone Sanctuary LLC
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $1,900,000
  • Subdivision: Sanctuary at Keystone Condo

850 Blue River Parkway, Unit E5, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Matthew Horsey
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Retreat On The Blue Condos

210 S. Pine St., Breckenridge

  • Owner: 210 Pine Street LLC
  • Date: Oct. 10, 2022
  • Price: $6,600,000
  • Subdivision: Gold Flake

968 Settlers Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Cory Steffek
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: White Wolf Townhomes

0102 Salt Lick Circle, Unit 4, Summit County

  • Owner: Nicholas Clements
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $525,000
  • Subdivision: Deck Gore Range Condos

0396 Cove Blvd., Unit 6, Summit County

  • Owner: Sara Rodriguez Mulatero
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $345,000
  • Subdivision: Cove Condos

22787 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 312, Summit County

  • Owner: Ashley Einerson
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $765,000
  • Subdivision: Oro Grande Lodge Condos

0402 Alpine Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Alexander Cole
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $785,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

218 Marksberry Way, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Joyce N. Everitt Trust
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $2,595,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breck – Golf Course

550 Four O’Clock Road, Building A, Unit 3, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Dustin Paul McQuate
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $500,000
  • Subdivision: Four O’Clock Condos

576 Tenderfoot St., Unit 164, Dillon

  • Owner: Alan S. Klein
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,682,000
  • Subdivision: Anchorage On The Lake Condo

307C Teller St., Frisco

  • Owner: Stacey S. Hyde
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,874,000
  • Subdivision: Teller Crossing Townhomes

317 Creekside Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Chewy Cookie LLC
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $1,450,000
  • Subdivision: Village

0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8220, Summit County

  • Owner: Nieman Properties LLC
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $592,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Mill Condos

1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8324, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Carter M. Brooking
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place

1154 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: KFLP Summit House LLC
  • Date: Oct. 11, 2022
  • Price: $2,200,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0103 Alpensee Drive, Summit County

  • Owner: Sarah Berman
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2022
  • Price: $815,000
  • Subdivision: Farmers Grove

320 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Richard L. Fogel
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,643,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes

391 W. Coyote Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Paul West
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2022
  • Price: $1,300,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

0525 Morgan Gulch Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Ryan Benefield
  • Date: Oct. 12, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Metes & Bounds

317 Granite St., Unit 7, Frisco

  • Owner: Brett Andrew Esser
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $402,356
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

317 Granite St., Unit 9, Frisco

  • Owner: Tyler J. Reeves
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,575,000
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

317 Granite St., Unit 8, Frisco

  • Owner: Michael W. Campbell
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $402,356
  • Subdivision: Granite Square Townhomes

435 N. Park Ave., Breckenridge

  • Owner: Alpine Sports Land Holdings LLC
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $2,008,947
  • Subdivision: Parkway Center North Condos

0053 Brook Ave., Summit County

  • Owner: Sheehan Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $802,000
  • Subdivision: Blue River Valley Ranch Lakes

232A Creekside Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Brandon Togashi
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,250,000
  • Subdivision: Village Townhomes

267 Huron Road, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Paul J. Flynn Trust
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $750,000
  • Subdivision: Kenington Place Townhomes

1542 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Christine Louise Hannahs
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

2442 Ryan Gulch Court, Building B, Summit County

  • Owner: Clarese Pilloud
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $605,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Queen Condos

0199 Alpen Rose Place, Unit 8704, Summit County

  • Owner: Owens Family Trust
  • Date: Oct. 13, 2022
  • Price: $1,421,000
  • Subdivision: Ski Tip Ranch Condos

50 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 1, Unit 1407, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ari Shin Yung Jo Goetz
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $775,000
  • Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condos

0058 Summit Drive, Building D, Unit D9, Summit County

  • Owner: Joseph Kelliher
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $545,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Haus Condos

567 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: PJ Tunder
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $1,610,000
  • Subdivision: Silver Trout Estates

200 Granite St., Building 2, Unit 107, Frisco

  • Owner: Paul Kennedy
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $700,000
  • Subdivision: Ten Mile Creek Condos

1620 Lakeview Terrace, Building B, Unit 101B, Frisco

  • Owner: Lakelove LLC
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $975,000
  • Subdivision: Lake Forest Condos

126 Red Quill Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Ernesto Sanchez
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $2,000,000
  • Subdivision: Shores at The Highlands

0800 Copper Road, Unit 206, Summit County

  • Owner: Julie Colston
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $885,000
  • Subdivision: West Lake Lodge Condos

0082 Wheeler Circle, Unit 219C, Summit County

  • Owner: Greens at Copper Creek Unit 219C Timeshare
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $28,000
  • Subdivision: Greens at Copper Creek Condo

0015 County Road 1776, Summit County

  • Owner: Yaroslav Kovalenko
  • Date: Oct. 14, 2022
  • Price: $103,000
  • Subdivision: Lees Lakeshore

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 