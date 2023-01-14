Summit County real estate sales totaled over $58.6M for the first week of November
Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $58.6 million across 44 sales that took place from Oct. 31 - Nov. 4.
134 Woodchuck Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Sallie B. Kashiwa
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
550 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne
- LNB Properties LLC
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0910 Copper Road, Unit 613, Summit County
- Owner: Steve Zientko
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Passage Point Condos
820 Columbine Road, Building B, Unit 15, Breckenridge
- Owner: DJC LLC
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $906,000
- Subdivision: Inner Circle Condos
535 S. Park Ave., Unit 607, Breckenridge
- Owner: Michaell Allen Taylor
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $630,000
- Subdivision: Liftside Condos
294 Ensign Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Poppe Edwards Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $1,950,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 176, Summit County
- Owner: 176 Revett Dandy Land LLC
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $349,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4217, Breckenridge
- Owner: Laura R. Baker
- Date: Oct. 31, 2022
- Price: $535,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
0213 Big Elk Road, Summit County
- Owner: Kaitlyn Minch Beekman
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $1,150,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley
755 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Cloughley Family Irrevocable Ins Trust
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $3,800,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0180 Tennis Club Road, Building 7, Unit 1647, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin Mark Johnson
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $980,000
- Subdivision: Quicksilver Condos
601 Galena St., Building 1, Unit A, Frisco
- Owner: Anne D. Pyle
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $875,000
- Subdivision: Scattered Pines Condos
88 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Nathan Veatch
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $272,114
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0079 Landon Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Wesley Evan Cox
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $1,650,000
- Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon
0147 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 4, Summit County
- Owner: Scott M. Lindblom
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge
0166 Argentine Court, Building A, Unit 1426, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Clair Kosel
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Condos
0567 Latigo Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Double H Ranch CO LLC
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $8,250,000
- Subdivision: Shadow Creek Ranch
0393 Wild Irishman Road, Building 4, Unit 16101, Summit County
- Owner: 393 Wild Irishman Road LLC
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $740,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos
123 Blue Grouse Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Aspens at Eagles Nest
370 E. LaBonte St., Building A, Unit 202, Dillon
- Owner: Brian Joosten
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Lake View Condos
100C Creekside Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Craig and Samantha Martin Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $865,000
- Subdivision: Otter Lodge Townhomes
0130 Evergreen Road, Building B, Unit 203, Summit County
- Owner: Julie Zimmer
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $422,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos
602 Galena St., Frisco
- Owner: Town of Frisco
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $2,491,081
- Subdivision: Frisco Town
1546 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: David Sandoval
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $357,450
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
50 E. Benjamin Point, Silverthorne
- Owner: Dennis D. Donnermeyer Revocable Trust
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $2,085,000
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
514 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Brooke Potter
- Date: Nov. 1, 2022
- Price: $277,101
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
0996 Indiana Creek Road, Blue River
- Owner: Jeffrey L. Corn
- Date. Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $2,910,000
- Subdivision: Spruce Valley Ranch
0110 Evergreen Road, Building A, Unit 301, Summit County
- Owner: David Johnstone Kallman
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos
1351 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Scott Charles Darling
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $2,980,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0221 Poplar Circle, Summit County
- Owner: 221 Poplar Circle LLC
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: 565,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest
11 Mckay Place, Silverthorne
- Owner: Peter Hirschmann
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $2,434,802
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 362, Summit County
- Owner: Nettie R. Wigdor
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $307,000
- Subdivision: Village Square Condos
0094 Lodgepole Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Julia Chamberlin
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $980,000
- Subdivision: Winterwood
1558 Adams Ave., Silverthorne
- Owner: Dylan John North
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $399,123
- Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch
376 Black Hawk Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: George M. and Jennifer L. Aubrey Revocable Living Trust
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $2,850,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest
0364 Salt Lick Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Ross Capodanno
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $320,000
- Subdivision: Sundance Lodge Condos
611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 826, Breckenridge
- Owner: Arnold K. Hinkson
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos
121 Flintstone Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sally A. Oelzen
- Date: Nov. 2, 2022
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Block 60 Townhouses
204 Angler Mountain Ranch Road S, Silverthorne
- Owner: Allan Martin
- Date: Nov. 3, 2022
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas
245 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Dan Rogers
- Date: Nov. 3, 2022
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
84 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 309W, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jonathan D. Hook
- Date: Nov. 3, 2022
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge
31 Vendette Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Ascend GFM LLC
- Date: Nov. 3, 2022
- Price: $1,539,099
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
1576 S. Chipmunk Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Stephen D. Coleman
- Date: Nov. 3, 2022
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
620 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 125, Breckenridge
- Owner: Andrew Crosson
- Date: Nov. 4, 2022
- Price: $653,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condos
