 Summit County real estate sales totaled over $58.6M for the first week of November | SummitDaily.com
Summit County real estate sales totaled over $58.6M for the first week of November

Real estate transactions in Summit County total over $58.6 million across 44 sales that took place from Oct. 31 - Nov. 4.

Staff report
  

For sale signs are pictured in Frisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Steven Josephson/Summit Daily News

134 Woodchuck Court, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Sallie B. Kashiwa
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $890,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

550 Two Cabins Drive, Silverthorne

  • LNB Properties LLC
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $675,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0910 Copper Road, Unit 613, Summit County

  • Owner: Steve Zientko
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $950,000
  • Subdivision: Passage Point Condos

820 Columbine Road, Building B, Unit 15, Breckenridge

  • Owner: DJC LLC
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $906,000
  • Subdivision: Inner Circle Condos

535 S. Park Ave., Unit 607, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Michaell Allen Taylor
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $630,000
  • Subdivision: Liftside Condos

294 Ensign Drive, Dillon

  • Owner: Poppe Edwards Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $1,950,000
  • Subdivision: Corinthian Hill

0085 Revett Drive, Lot 176, Summit County

  • Owner: 176 Revett Dandy Land LLC
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $349,000
  • Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park

640 Village Road, Building 4, Unit 4217, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Laura R. Baker
  • Date: Oct. 31, 2022
  • Price: $535,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos

0213 Big Elk Road, Summit County

  • Owner: Kaitlyn Minch Beekman
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,150,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley

755 Golden Eagle Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Cloughley Family Irrevocable Ins Trust
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $3,800,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course

0180 Tennis Club Road, Building 7, Unit 1647, Summit County

  • Owner: Kevin Mark Johnson
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $980,000
  • Subdivision: Quicksilver Condos

601 Galena St., Building 1, Unit A, Frisco

  • Owner: Anne D. Pyle
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $875,000
  • Subdivision: Scattered Pines Condos

88 Haymaker St., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Nathan Veatch
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $272,114
  • Subdivision: Smith Ranch

0079 Landon Lane, Summit County

  • Owner: Wesley Evan Cox
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,650,000
  • Subdivision: Soda Creek at Lake Dillon

0147 Illinois Gulch Road, Unit 4, Summit County

  • Owner: Scott M. Lindblom
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Woodmoor at Breckenridge

0166 Argentine Court, Building A, Unit 1426, Summit County

  • Owner: Michael Clair Kosel
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $550,000
  • Subdivision: Plaza Condos

0567 Latigo Trail, Summit County

  • Owner: Double H Ranch CO LLC
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $8,250,000
  • Subdivision: Shadow Creek Ranch

0393 Wild Irishman Road, Building 4, Unit 16101, Summit County

  • Owner: 393 Wild Irishman Road LLC
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $740,000
  • Subdivision: Wild Irishman Condos

123 Blue Grouse Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Summit Board of County Commissioners
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $1,050,000
  • Subdivision: Aspens at Eagles Nest

370 E. LaBonte St., Building A, Unit 202, Dillon

  • Owner: Brian Joosten
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $660,000
  • Subdivision: Lake View Condos

100C Creekside Drive, Frisco

  • Owner: Craig and Samantha Martin Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $865,000
  • Subdivision: Otter Lodge Townhomes

0130 Evergreen Road, Building B, Unit 203, Summit County

  • Owner: Julie Zimmer
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $422,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos

602 Galena St., Frisco

  • Owner: Town of Frisco
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $2,491,081
  • Subdivision: Frisco Town

1546 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: David Sandoval
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $357,450
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

50 E. Benjamin Point, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Dennis D. Donnermeyer Revocable Trust
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $2,085,000
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

514 Floradora Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Brooke Potter
  • Date: Nov. 1, 2022
  • Price: $277,101
  • Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes

0996 Indiana Creek Road, Blue River

  • Owner: Jeffrey L. Corn
  • Date. Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,910,000
  • Subdivision: Spruce Valley Ranch

0110 Evergreen Road, Building A, Unit 301, Summit County

  • Owner: David Johnstone Kallman
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $425,000
  • Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condos

1351 Highlands Drive, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Scott Charles Darling
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,980,000
  • Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge

0221 Poplar Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: 221 Poplar Circle LLC
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: 565,000
  • Subdivision: Wildernest

11 Mckay Place, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Peter Hirschmann
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,434,802
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 362, Summit County

  • Owner: Nettie R. Wigdor
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $307,000
  • Subdivision: Village Square Condos

0094 Lodgepole Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Julia Chamberlin
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $980,000
  • Subdivision: Winterwood

1558 Adams Ave., Silverthorne

  • Owner: Dylan John North
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $399,123
  • Subdivision: Adams Avenue Townhomes at Smith Ranch

376 Black Hawk Circle, Silverthorne

  • Owner: George M. and Jennifer L. Aubrey Revocable Living Trust
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $2,850,000
  • Subdivision: Eagles Nest

0364 Salt Lick Circle, Summit County

  • Owner: Ross Capodanno
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $320,000
  • Subdivision: Sundance Lodge Condos

611 Village Road, Building 2, Unit 826, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Arnold K. Hinkson
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $635,000
  • Subdivision: Beaver Run Condos

121 Flintstone Lane, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Sally A. Oelzen
  • Date: Nov. 2, 2022
  • Price: $1,000,000
  • Subdivision: Block 60 Townhouses

204 Angler Mountain Ranch Road S, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Allan Martin
  • Date: Nov. 3, 2022
  • Price: $2,600,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Vistas

245 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Dan Rogers
  • Date: Nov. 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,800,000
  • Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes

84 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 309W, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Jonathan D. Hook
  • Date: Nov. 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,350,000
  • Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge

31 Vendette Road, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Ascend GFM LLC
  • Date: Nov. 3, 2022
  • Price: $1,539,099
  • Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch

1576 S. Chipmunk Lane, Silverthorne

  • Owner: Stephen D. Coleman
  • Date: Nov. 3, 2022
  • Price: $900,000
  • Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows

620 Four O’Clock Road, Unit 125, Breckenridge

  • Owner: Andrew Crosson
  • Date: Nov. 4, 2022
  • Price: $653,000
  • Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condos

