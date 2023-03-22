Summit County real estate team honored for third time

Wendy Tancheff, team leader of the Elevated Living Team with RE/MAX Properties of the Summit, has earned the RE/MAX Diamond Club Team Award for 2023.

Elevated Living Team/Courtesy photo

A Breckenridge-based real estate team has been honored for outstanding business performance, according to a news release.

Wendy Tancheff, the team leader of the Elevated Living Team with Re/Max Properties of the Summit, has earned the Re/Max Diamond Club Team Award, which honors high-achieving real estate teams for their service to buyers and sellers over the past year, the release states.

This is the third year the team has won the award, according to the release, which stated the team closed over $51 million each year in sales in 2020 and 2021 and finished just above $46 million in 2022.