Summit County real estate transactions for the 3rd week of June 2021
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $97 million across 79 sales that took place from June 13-19.
0933 Straight Creek Drive, Building U, Unit 104, Summit County
- Owner: Allison Sue Fulton
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $330,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condominiums
761 Rainbow Drive, Building 761, Unit 761A, Silverthorne
- Owner: Christopher Gene Van Ens
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $310,000
- Subdivision: Riverbend Condominiums
0102 Mule Deer Court, Summit County
- Owner: Benjamin Howard Kass
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $295,000
- Subdivision: Whispering Pines Ranch Subdivision
23097 Barbour Drive, Unit 36, Summit County
- Owner: Nelson Living Trust
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $1,125,000
- Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condominiums
106 Creek Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Cynthia G. Scholz
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $775,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes
0214 Ten Mile Circle, Unit R-303, Summit County
- Owner: Francis A. Giordano
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $375,000
- Subdivision: Copper Junction Condominiums
105 Moose Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kimberly M. Rocha
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $329,779
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
0209 Summit County Road 72, Summit County
- Owner: James F. Accola
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
4200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building I, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Julie E. Dicarlo
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $465,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
0292 Meadow Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew K. O’Donnell
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $915,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
13545 Colorado Highway 9, Breckenridge
- Owner: MB Development
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $7,000,000
- Subdivision: Miller Subdivision
0302 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Pinnacle Companies
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $825,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel
0265 High Meadow Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Tau Ceti Capital
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $3,500,000
- Subdivision: Pinnacle at Summerwood
120 E. La Bonte St., Building F, Unit 303, Dillon
- Owner: John Nixon III
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $790,500
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums
0119 Evergreen Road, Summit County
- Owner: Paul A. Marollo
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $905,000
- Subdivision: Piney Acres
89200 Ryan Gulch Road, Building BB, Unit 403, Summit County
- Owner: Socks and Waylon
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $667,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge/Village Condominiums
342 W. Fourth St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Henry David Scholz
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $440,000
- Subdivision: West of the Blue Townhomes
205 Primrose Path, Unit 4, Breckenridge
- Owner: Cloe
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Retreat Condominiums
0106 Sunlight Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Darrell Walsh
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $1,400,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0016 Bemrose Trail, Summit County
- Owner: Tara Elizabeth Dew
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $925,000
- Subdivision: Alpine Breckenridge
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 117, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 117 Quarter Fee
- Date: June 14, 2021
- Price: $65,500
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
724 Lagoon Drive, Unit C, Frisco
- Owner: Michael Mitchell
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $682,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
0252 Cove Blvd., Unit 8, Summit County
- Owner: Adam Kenneth Turner
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $479,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
57 Gold King Way, Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark Roberts
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,460,000
- Subdivision: Warriors Mark West
1653 Oro Grande Drive, Unit AA-24, Summit County
- Owner: Balma Living Trust
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $890,000
- Subdivision: Frostfire Condominiums
0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Matthew R. Drew
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $635,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
125 Easy Bend Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Richard Rytas Ratkelis
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $2,175,000
- Subdivision: Eagles Nest Golf Course
0177 Sage Creek Canyon Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Luke Norris
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,750,000
- Subdivision: Sage Creek Canyon
0130 Evergreen Road, Building B, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas Spence Kallman
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $340,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Condominiums
6726 Ryan Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Carol A. Carr
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Woodworks Townhomes
0755 Summit Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Paul Hitzhusen
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $895,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove
0049 Bobwhite Way, Summit County
- Owner: Gerald Wilbourn
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Bills Ranch
0344 Rena Road, Summit County
- Owner: Peak 9E
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue
112 E. La Bonte St., Building E, Unit 104, Dillon
- Owner: Richard Steadman
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Lake Cliffe Condominiums
81 Dragonfly Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: James E. Brenneman
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
Trail 5-75, Section 19, Quarter 2 Mining Claim, Summit County
- Owner: Summit County Board of Commissioners
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $45,000
- Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
42 Snowflake Drive, Unit 608, Breckenridge
- Owner: Awal
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,656,000
- Subdivision: Bluesky Breckenridge Condominiums
0459 97 Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Matthew Michnovicz
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $175,000
- Subdivision: 97 Subdivision
23 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Aaron L. Turner
- Date: June 15, 2021
- Price: $1,091,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision
104 Creek Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jeffrey A. Johnson
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $745,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run Townhomes
7225 Ryan Gulch Road, Building C, Unit 205, Summit County
- Owner: Stephen Mario Musciano
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $435,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condominiums
322 Kings Crown Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: James M. Hall
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Highlander Townhomes
722 Meadow Creek Drive, Unit F, Frisco
- Owner: Christopher J. Conway
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Lagoon Townhomes
0803 Ryan Gulch Road, Unit A-3, Summit County
- Owner: Elliott M. Saslow
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $395,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Wildernest Condominiums
922 Maryland Creek Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Diane Eckermann
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $1,407,029
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
43 Beasley Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: David Sobel
- Date: June 16, 2021
- Price: $1,314,340
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
1549 Legend Lake Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: John Drayton Rea
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $1,600,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Run
0103 Retreat Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Marcia Lynn Hernandez
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $1,495,000
- Subdivision: Cabins at the Overlook
275 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: Kari Elizabeth Trimble
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $579,147
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 199, Summit County
- Owner: Gerardo J. Guarch
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $335,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8228, Summit County
- Owner: Bokyroln Properties
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $749,500
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
0224 Trailhead Drive, Unit 3081, Summit County
- Owner: Summit Legacy Investments
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $2,810,000
- Subdivision: Timbers on River Run Condominiums
1202 N. Summit Blvd., Frisco
- Owner: BMM AC Frisco
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $12,675,000
- Subdivision: Discovery Interchange West
67 Peaks View Court, Building 2, Unit 202, Blue River
- Owner: Timothy W. Wyatt
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $452,000
- Subdivision: Dot Condominiums
730 Columbine Road, Unit 26, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kristopher Matelic
- Date: June 17, 2021
- Price: $849,000
- Subdivision: Snodallion Condominiums
530 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne
- Owner: SVT Group
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $7,000,000
- Subdivision: RTD Subdivision
614 McKees Way, Frisco
- Owner: Wolf Mountain
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side
401 Granite St., Building 2, Unit 15, Frisco
- Owner: Michael P. Bauer
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Condos off Main
216A S. Fifth Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Clayton Trapp
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $650,000
- Subdivision: Teller Townhouses
39 N. Cabin Green, Frisco
- Owner: Dominic Vellone
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $142,200
- Subdivision: Peak One Neighborhood
160 Creekside Drive, Building B, Unit 14, Frisco
- Owner: Michael Vrabel
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $515,000
- Subdivision: Creekside Condominiums
135 Main St., Unit 221, Dillon
- Owner: Earl C. Shipp Trust
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $769,000
- Subdivision: La Riva Del Lago Condominiums
11 Alpine Court, Frisco
- Owner: Glen Schlechter Summit
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Residences at Creekside Estates
155 Sunset Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Mark H. Simpson
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $1,349,000
- Subdivision: Riverside Place Subdivision
222 Creekside Drive, Building B, Unit 207, Frisco
- Owner: Charles Bruce Kleinsteuber Jr.
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $585,000
- Subdivision: Ten Mile Island Condominiums
0120 Tennis Club Road, Building 6, Unit 1635, Summit County
- Owner: Tennis Club Road No. 1635 Investment
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $735,000
- Subdivision: Quicksilver Condominiums
181 Rose Crown Circle, Frisco
- Owner: Kevin J. Gilroy
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $2,050,000
- Subdivision: Reserve at Frisco
75 McKay Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: H&H Retreats
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $1,814,652
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
98 Lookout Ridge Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Sios Stays
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $850,000
- Subdivision: Lookout Ridge Townhomes
257 E. Coyote Court, Silverthorne
- Owner: Rachael Browndorf
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $819,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
537 Bighorn Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Kendra Schiell
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Willowbrook Meadows
22340 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1809, Summit County
- Owner: Robert G. Milmore
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $655,000
- Subdivision: Decatur Condominiums
312 N. French St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Breck Properties
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $2,275,000
- Subdivision: French Point Subdivision
0123 Lakeview Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Rolland Stevens
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $1,499,900
- Subdivision: Loma Verde Subdivision
0172 Beeler Place, Unit 105, Summit County
- Owner: Cirque Unit 105 Quarter Fee
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $130,000
- Subdivision: Cirque Condominiums
7000 Montezuma Road, Summit County
- Owner: Summit County Board of Commissioners
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $450,000
- Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
0020 Hunkidori Court, Unit 2287, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas E. Brubaker
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $1,275,000
- Subdivision: Red Hawk Lodge Condominiums
231 Fly Line Drive, Silverthorne
- Owner: Roy Maynes
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $1,475,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Lakeside Townhomes
41 Mount Royal Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Tucker Limbruner
- Date: June 18, 2021
- Price: $216,000
- Subdivision: Royal Glen Condominiums
