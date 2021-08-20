Summit County real estate transactions for the 4th week of June 2021
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $52 million across 41 sales that took place from June 20-26.
0081 Blue Rock Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Amanda Elizabeth Rebol
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Blue Rock Springs Subdivision
0227 Wild Irishman Road, Summit County
- Owner: Ziad S. Dalal
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $660,000
- Subdivision: Wild Irishman Subdivision
0402 Mountain View Drive, Blue River
- Owner: Kathrin E. Richards
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $1,465,000
- Subdivision: Mountain View Subdivision
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 333, Summit County
- Owner: Aurelio E. Lopez
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $155,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
0310 Revett Drive, Building 4, Unit 404, Summit County
- Owner: Catherine Wittman
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condominiums
214B Ensign Drive, Dillon
- Owner: Rayburn Allen Dishongh
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $1,605,000
- Subdivision: Corinthian Hill Subdivision
0058 Golf Course Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Brienza
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $960,000
- Subdivision: Woods at Copper Creek Townhomes
0076 Hill Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Green Roof
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $87,500
- Subdivision: Dudley Hill Subdivision
842 N. Summit Blvd., Unit 33, Frisco
- Owner: Ayutla
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $385,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Station Condominiums
0042 Snake River Drive, Unit 43, Summit County
- Owner: Mark G. and Carol Garland Revocable Trust
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Snake River Village Condominiums
460 Timber Trail Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: 460TT Trust
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $17,000,000
- Subdivision: Timber Trail Subdivision
92 Dyer Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: McDonald Family Trust
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $3,405,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge
0233 Pelican Circle, Building 15, Unit 1509, Summit County
- Owner: Alexander Peter James Davidson
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $679,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condominiums
0108 Reliance Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Daniel Foley
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $505,000
- Subdivision: Valdora Village Subdivision
50 Now Colorado Court, Unit A-7, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jarrett P. Shaffer
- Date: June 21, 2021
- Price: $500,000
- Subdivision: Now Colorado at Warriors Mark Condominiums
0490 Straight Creek Drive, Building 5B, Unit 505, Summit County
- Owner: Owen
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Orofino Condominiums
0675 Straight Creek Drive, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Flor Cruz Valdez
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $355,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley West Condominiums
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8203, Summit County
- Owner: Ganchimeg Rinchinjudger
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
1524 Heeney Road, Summit County
- Owner: Michelle Gardner
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $90,000
- Subdivision: Melody Lodge Cabins
0085 F Road, Summit County
- Owner: Scott W. Connolly
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $668,500
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 7-5-77 Subdivision
95500 Ryan Gulch Road, Building E, Unit 524, Summit County
- Owner: Eric S. Turner
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $605,000
- Subdivision: Watch Hill at Wildernest Condominiums
38 Linden Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Virgis William Colbert II
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $1,426,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision
0216 Cottonwood Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Amanda Bolan
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $1,060,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Subdivision
410 Tenderfoot St., Building 3, Unit 35, Dillon
- Owner: Sarah Seefeldt
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $460,000
- Subdivision: Yacht Club Condominiums
0522 Fairview Blvd., Summit County
- Owner: Alan E. Sonnanstine
- Date: June 22, 2021
- Price: $1,856,500
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision
127 Broken Lance Drive, Unit A301, Breckenridge
- Owner: David Burns
- Date: June 23, 2021
- Price: $859,000
- Subdivision: Base 9 Condominiums
126 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Gregory David Gordon
- Date: June 23, 2021
- Price: $1,350,000
- Subdivision: Abbetts Addition Subdivision
0021 Buffalo Drive, Building 2, Unit 217
- Owner: Richard A. and Marlene A. Lerner Trust
- Date: June 23, 2021
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Woods Condominium
0405 Quandary View Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Aaron Shiffrin
- Date: June 23, 2021
- Price: $5,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
0306 Hamilton Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Aaron Shiffrin
- Date: June 23, 2021
- Price: $1,195,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
840 Four O’Clock Road, Building A, Unit A3A, Breckenridge
- Owner: Marc Tishkoff
- Date: June 23, 2021
- Price: $1,630,000
- Subdivision: Tyra Summit Condominiums
531 Blue River Parkway, Summit County
- Owner: October First Co.
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Town Subdivision
45 Watertower Way, Building B, Unit 202, Frisco
- Owner: Hartney Family Revocable Living Trust
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $1,182,500
- Subdivision: Watertower Place Condominiums
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8807
- Owner: Lise Dirlam
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums
5234 Montezuma Road, Montezuma
- Owner: John C. Overton
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $1,525,000
- Subdivision: Montezuma Town Subdivision
0051 Wapiti Way, Summit County
- Owner: Bernhard N. Steves
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $1,820,000
- Subdivision: Old Keystone Golf Course Subdivision
0180 Tennis Club Road, Building 7, Unit 1637, Summit County
- Owner: Gregory N. McMurray
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $440,000
- Subdivision: Quicksilver Condominiums
0233 Pelican Circle, Building 15, Unit 1506, Summit County
- Owner: Leon Zhou
- Date: June 24, 2021
- Price: $636,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Swan’s Nest Condominiums
0140 Ida Belle Drive, Unit 8224, Summit County
- Owner: Nicholas S. M. Lasure
- Date: June 25, 2021
- Price: $465,000
- Subdivision: Silver Mill Condominiums
0213 Vail Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Raymond W. Mallory
- Date: June 25, 2021
- Price: $620,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove Subdivision
0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Marshall Lee Robert Davis
- Date: June 25, 2021
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.