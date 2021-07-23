Summit County real estate transactions for the last week of May 2021
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $60 million across 62 sales that took place from May 22-31.
0064 Snake River Drive, Unit 37, Summit County
- Owner: Eduardo E. Paneque Declaration of Trust
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $995,000
- Subdivision: Snake River Village Condominiums
1705 Airport Road, Building A, Unit A, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peter D. Huggins
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $525,000
- Subdivision: Avalanche Condominiums
0150 Dercum Square, Unit 8494, Summit County
- Owner: Chad E. Sloden
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Lodge and The Dakota Condominiums
0933 Straight Creek Drive, Building U, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Margarita Hernandez Montiel
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $422,500
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
0099 Independence Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Meiners Minerals Partners I LTD
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $675,000
- Subdivision: Estates at the Alders
0135 Dercum Drive, Unit 8618, Summit County
- Owner: Debra A. Monnig
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $48,000
- Subdivision: Expedition Station
1977 Soda Ridge Road, Unit 1165, Summit County
- Owner: Terry J. Thompson
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $432,000
- Subdivision: Flying Dutchman Condominiums
0095 Pinnacle Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Stephen Michael Murphy
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $965,000
- Subdivision: Pinnacle at Summerwood
0091 Elk Horn Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Derek Phelan
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $1,860,000
- Subdivision: Breckenridge Heights Subdivision
0655 Illinois Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Colorado Property Trust
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: Dunkin Hill Subdivision
399 Hummingbird Circle, Silverthorne
- Owner: Maria Christina Ibarra
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $320,000
- Subdivision: Ptarmigan Trail Estates Subdivision
844 Blue River Parkway, Unit B4, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jody K. Debs
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $679,000
- Subdivision: Retreat on the Blue Condominiums
0293 Regal Circle, Blue River
- Owner: Sarita K. Yeldandi
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Royal Subdivision
0066 Spyglass Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Peter B. Chon
- Date: May 24, 2021
- Price: $592,000
- Subdivision: Spyglass at Wildernest Townhomes
0292 County Road 1040, Summit County
- Owner: Stanley M. Raine
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $200,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Heights Subdivision
0928 Lindstrom Road, Summit County
- Owner: River Camp Ventures LLC
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $495,000
- Subdivision: Lost Creek Ranch Subdivision
900 Bald Eagle Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Erik Arjan Hendriks
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $2,600,000
- Subdivision: Angler Mountain Ranch Subdivision
172 McKay Trail, Silverthorne
- Owner: Joseph Dibiasi
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $1,976,739
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
0057 Copper Circle Unit 101, Summit County
- Owner: Pamela Bourg
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $760,000
- Subdivision: Lodge at Copper Mountain Condominiums
2402 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County
- Owner: Phillipp Spohner
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $440,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen Condominiums
155 McKay Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Charles H. Williams
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $2,209,715
- Subdivision: South Maryland Creek Ranch
927 Highfield Trail, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lawson 5 Properties LLC
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $1,850,000
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge — Braddock Hill
601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 201, Breckenridge
- Owner: Theresa Atienza Kinslow
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $530,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
2300 Lodge Pole Circle, Building C, Unit 102, Summit County
- Owner: Karim Stabile
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $489,500
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
89310 Ryan Gulch Road, Building CC, Unit 404, Summit County
- Owner: Michael T. March
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Ridge — Village Condominiums
7137 Ryan Gulch Road, Building B, Unit 307, Summit County
- Owner: Carolyn A. Dittmeier
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $545,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen West Condominiums
0042 Lacy Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Beijt LLC
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Lot 3 Duplexes
0105 Wheeler Circle, Unit 407, Summit County
- Owner: Bui Porter Family Trust
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $665,000
- Subdivision: Copper Springs Lodge
2200 Lodge Pole Circle, Building B, Unit G1, Summit County
- Owner: Malia Anderson Cann
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $422,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
26705 Colorado Highway 9, Summit County
- Owner: Elvita LLC
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $2,450,000
- Subdivision: Blue Star 101 Placer
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 293, Summit County
- Owner: Mary B. Gillett Living Trust
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $275,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
0026 Ermine Road, Summit County
- Owner: Spencer Davis
- Date: May 25, 2021
- Price: $415,372
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley Vistas
1024 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
- Owner: Blue River 30 LLC
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $1,800,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Subdivision
1040 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne
- Owner: Blue River 30 LLC
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Silverthorne Subdivision
473 White Cloud Drive, Breckenridge
- Owner: Francisco A. Ostojic Trust
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $5,100,000
- Subdivision: Eagles View Subdivision
34 Highfield Trail, Unit 117, Breckenridge
- Owner: Josh Sutherland
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $400,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Lodge
0661 Penstemon Road, Summit County
- Owner: Debra Melfi
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $1,775,000
- Subdivision: Keystone West Ranch Subdivision
2415 Ryan Gulch Court, Building A, Summit County
- Owner: Jordan Clayton Nelson
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Silver Queen Condominiums
0322 Shekel Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Kevin and Anne Daly Living Trust
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $1,375,000
- Subdivision: Silver Shekel Subdivision
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 644, Summit County
- Owner: Todd A. Nathaniel
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Village Square Condominiums
0022 Burgundy Circle, Summit County
- Owner: William Ashley McCullough
- Date: May 26, 2021
- Price: $556,000
- Subdivision: Hawkeye Townhomes
22280 U.S. Highway 6, Unit 1706, Summit County
- Owner: Sykes Family Revocable Trust
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $185,000
- Subdivision: Willows Condominiums
503 E. Main St., Unit 201, Frisco
- Owner: Gisela Katarina Holmquist Revocable Trust
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $1,115,000
- Subdivision: Commerce Exchange Building
0098 E. Ophir Lake Road, Summit County
- Owner: Lasse Noll
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $1,345,000
- Subdivision: Bills Ranch Subdivision
0290 Tennis Club Road, Building 1, Unit 1301, Summit County
- Owner: Ronald Sandusky Jr.
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $865,000
- Subdivision: Tennis Townhomes Condominiums
500 Bills Ranch Road, Building C, Unit 161, Frisco
- Owner: Howard Lucas Wignall
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $703,500
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Condominiums
1513 Point Drive, Unit C1513-202, Frisco
- Owner: Jiang He
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $615,000
- Subdivision: Villas at Prospect Point
21680 U.S. Highway 6, Building 2, Unit 2061, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew M. Warner
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: Pines at Keystone Condominiums
0784 Idlewild Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Anthony John Buzzanca
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $1,140,000
- Subdivision: Summit Cove Subdivision
0833 Straight Creek Drive, Building Y, Unit 106, Summit County
- Owner: Calie Jedell Rushton
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $345,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
0053 Hunkidori Court, Unit 8828, Summit County
- Owner: Michael Richard Wearsch
- Date: May 27, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Springs at River Run Condominiums
37 Hawn Drive, Frisco
- Owner: Christopher James Wilcox
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $900,000
- Subdivision: Alpen Haus Duplex
0182 Vail Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Nathaniel Schwalen
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $1,092,400
- Subdivision: Summit Cove Subdivision
0141 N. Side Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Sabrina L. Leunig
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $878,745
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
645 S. Park Ave., Unit 603, Breckenridge
- Owner: Sandra K. Bright
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $739,000
- Subdivision: Plaza Three Condominiums
64 McGee Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: Ryan J. Williams
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $404,233
- Subdivision: Blue 52 Townhomes
1020 Gold Run Road, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jeffrey L. Nading Trust
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $3,541,650
- Subdivision: Highlands at Breckenridge — Discovery Hill
505B S. Main St., Unit 2201, Breckenridge
- Owner: Linda J. Lenches Trust
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $870,000
- Subdivision: Main Street Station Condominiums
100 S. Park Ave., Building E, Unit E-312, Breckenridge
- Owner: Kristen C. Fleming
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $550,000
- Subdivision: River Mountain Lodge Condominiums
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 169, Summit County
- Owner: Skillbridge LLC
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $245,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
0201 Doris Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Katherine Miller Trust
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Valley of the Blue Subdivision
318 S. Second Ave., Frisco
- Owner: 318 South 2nd Avenue LLC
- Date: May 28, 2021
- Price: $2,000,000
- Subdivision: Frisco Town Subdivision
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.