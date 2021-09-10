Summit County real estate transactions for the second week of July 2021
Real estate transactions in Summit County totaled over $53.8 million across 57 sales that took place from July 11-17.
0585 Summit County Road 805, Summit County
- Owner: Michael J. Tranovich
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $153,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
57 Snowflake Drive, Building 8, Unit 837, Breckenridge
- Owner: Meiyi Sung
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Grand Timber Lodge Condominiums
0022 Keystone Gulch Road, Summit County
- Owner: Menachem Lehrfield
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $1,261,000
- Subdivision: Moon Valley Subdivision
0803 Straight Creek Drive, Building Z, Unit 304, Summit County
- Owner: Ryan W. Ramsay
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $390,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
50 Mountain Thunder Drive, Building 1, Unit 1312
- Owner: Walter E. Beck
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $720,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Thunder Lodge Condominiums
1790 Airport Road, Building 1, Unit 9, Breckenridge
- Owner: Lisa Larue
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $425,000
- Subdivision: Sun Alley Commercial Condominiums
33 Broken Lance Drive, Unit 207S, Breckenridge
- Owner: Base Family Revocable Trust
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Corral at Breckenridge
0290 Tally Ho Court, Summit County
- Owner: Vincent Timpone
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $1,110,000
- Subdivision: Key West Farms Subdivision
259 Haymaker St., Silverthorne
- Owner: German Javier Pallares
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $579,147
- Subdivision: Smith Ranch Subdivision
8300 Ryan Gulch Road, Building F, Unit 201
- Owner: David Lin
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $483,000
- Subdivision: Treehouse Condominiums
1682 Boreas Pass Road, Building 1, Unit C, Summit County
- Owner: Sasan Sahili
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $949,000
- Subdivision: Westar Townhomes
0189 Ten Mile Circle, Unit 353
- Owner: Christopher Mosera
- Date: July 12, 2021
- Price: $485,000
- Subdivision: Village Square Condominiums
42 Snowflake Drive, Unit 501, Breckenridge
- Owner: LLB Loyal Trust
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $2,525,000
- Subdivision: Bluesky Breckenridge Condominiums
Lot G Spring Creek Ranch Subdivision, Lot Line and Building Envelope Adjacent
- Owner: Keri L. Hoots
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $330,000
- Subdivision: Spring Creek Ranch Subdivision
0152 Thimbleberry Way, Summit County
- Owner: Lindsay Moore Newman
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $883,000
- Subdivision: Cortina Subdivision
104 S. Harris St., Breckenridge
- Owner: Mark and Michele Richards Living Trust
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $3,250,000
- Subdivision: Yingling and Mickles Addition Subdivision
105 S. Park Ave., Building B, Unit 313, Breckenridge
- Owner: Jerry M. Sheats
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Sawmill Creek Condominiums
1516 Heeney Road, Summit County
- Owner: Matt Stevens
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $210,000
- Subdivision: Melody Lodge Cabins
0085 Revett Drive, Lot 121, Summit County
- Owner: Kato Family Revocable Trust
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $278,000
- Subdivision: Tiger Run Resort Park Subdivision
205 E. La Bonte St., Unit 1107, Dillon
- Owner: Patrick T. Kopf
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $789,000
- Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon
0148 Summit Drive, Building A, Unit A9, Summit County
- Owner: Todd V. Bono
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $430,000
- Subdivision: Lake Haus Condominiums
235 E. La Bonte St., Unit 303, Dillon
- Owner: Caps Investment Group
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $815,900
- Subdivision: Sail Lofts at Lake Dillon
42 Snowflake Drive, Unit 409, Breckenridge
- Owner: Karen S. Salty
- Date: July 13, 2021
- Price: $1,075,000
- Subdivision: Bluesky Breckenridge Condominiums
420 Clayton Road, Silverthorne
- Owner: Jacob Lieberman
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,300,000
- Subdivision: Blue River Mesa Subdivision
1203 W. Keystone Road, Unit 2709, Summit County
- Owner: Andrew James Sprague
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,100,000
- Subdivision: Chateaux D. Mont Condominiums
1660 Lakeview Terrace, Building F, Unit 202F, Frisco
- Owner: Michael Anthony
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $785,000
- Subdivision: Lake Forest Condominiums
523 Bills Ranch Road, Frisco
- Owner: J&M Farms
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,050,000
- Subdivision: Mountain Side Subdivision
500 Pitkin St., Building A, Unit A1, Frisco
- Owner: Zuzana Stohr Young
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $565,000
- Subdivision: Pitkin Townhomes
334 Emily Lane, Frisco
- Owner: Sally Willis
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,043,500
- Subdivision: Village Subdivision
0021 Buffalo Drive, Building 2, Unit 218, Summit County
- Owner: Barruch Ben Zekry
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $700,000
- Subdivision: Buffalo Woods Condominiums
0101 Thimbleberry Way, Summit County
- Owner: Tignanelli Family Trust
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,206,000
- Subdivision: Cortina Subdivision
309B S. Second Ave., Frisco
- Owner: Mark R. Christofersen Revocable Trust
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Legends at Frisco Townhomes
519 Teller St., Unit 3, Frisco
- Owner: Donaciano Lopez Lopez
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $420,000
- Subdivision: Little Horn Condominiums
0215 Meadow Wood Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Josh A. Wyeth
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $1,000,000
- Subdivision: Meadow Wood Subdivision
631 Village Road, Building 3, Unit 448, Breckenridge
- Owner: Riso Investments Inc.
- Date: July 14, 2021
- Price: $789,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
1521 Ski Hill Road, Unit 8415, Breckenridge
- Owner: DDL Partnership LP
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,695,000
- Subdivision: One Ski Hill Place
0933 Straight Creek Drive, Building U, Unit 204, Summit County
- Owner: Lauren Byrnes
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $369,000
- Subdivision: Dillon Valley East Condominiums
23137 Aspen Way, Unit 17, Summit County
- Owner: Lee McNeely
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,391,000
- Subdivision: Enclave at Keystone Mountain Condominiums
15 Oak Lane, Breckenridge
- Owner: James S. Kelley
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,097,000
- Subdivision: Highland Greens Subdivision
311 S. High St., Unit 208, Breckenridge
- Owner: Peter William Borlase
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $625,000
- Subdivision: Forest Haus Condominiums
67 Peaks View Court, Building 2, Unit 301, Blue River
- Owner: John Debee
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $434,000
- Subdivision: Dot Condominiums
2582 Boreas Pass Road, Summit County
- Owner: Realty Checkpoint Co.
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,480,000
- Subdivision: Bluffs at Breckenridge Subdivision
0456 N. Fuller Placer Road, Summit County
- Owner: Frank Valenzuela
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $950,000
- Subdivision: McKennie Duplex
0176 Copper Circle, Unit 411, Summit County
- Owner: Vikas Khanna
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,225,000
- Subdivision: Mill Club Condominiums
0045 Juniper Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Johan Brigham
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $2,540,000
- Subdivision: Evergreen Subdivision
0222 N. Side Circle, Summit County
- Owner: Christopher J. Coley
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $750,000
- Subdivision: Wildernest Subdivision
0275 Summit County Road 805, Summit County
- Owner: Ramseen Evazians
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $100,000
- Subdivision: Quandary Village Subdivision
0063 East Road, Summit County
- Owner: Pamela Sue Ogletree Dumonceau
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,240,000
- Subdivision: Government Tracts 12-5-78
0195 River Run Road, Unit 8006, Summit County
- Owner: B&A Producing
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $800,000
- Subdivision: Jackpine Lodge and Blackbear Lodge
805 Columbine Road, Unit 103, Breckenridge
- Owner: Scott E. Campbell
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $1,250,000
- Subdivision: Tannenbaum by the River
601 Village Road, Building 1, Unit 303, Breckenridge
- Owner: Amanda S. Chafin
- Date: July 15, 2021
- Price: $839,000
- Subdivision: Beaver Run Condominiums
0030 Pine Meadows Lane, Summit County
- Owner: Thomas H. Kullman
- Date: July 16, 2021
- Price: $475,000
- Subdivision: West Pines Golf Course Subdivision
0088 Retreat Drive, Summit County
- Owner: Quest Trust Company FBO, Marc Warshawky IRA No. 19073-11
- Date: July 16, 2021
- Price: $1,695,000
- Subdivision: Cabins at the Overlook
6535 Colorado Highway 9, Blue River
- Owner: Brett S. Marlowe
- Date: July 16, 2021
- Price: $829,900
- Subdivision: Leap Year Subdivision
0324 Blue Ridge Road, Summit County
- Owner: R. Remy Soltani
- Date: July 16, 2021
- Price: $1,500,000
- Subdivision: Mid-Mountain Subdivision
0225 Overlook Drive, Building E, Unit 1A, Summit County
- Owner: Todd Wisely
- Date: July 16, 2021
- Price: $532,000
- Subdivision: Tyrollean Terrace Condominiums
0104 Wheeler Place, Unit 404, Summit County
- Owner: BJJS Family Partnership
- Date: July 16, 2021
- Price: $509,000
- Subdivision: Snowflake Condominiums
