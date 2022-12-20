Summit County receives $500K to improve access to mental and behavioral health services

The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced last week that $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants will be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Summit County.

The money is intended to help increase overall access to mental health care, reduce behavioral health stigma and improve community-developed services for communities of color and indigenous populations.

This year’s grants will benefit over 40 organizations, including three in Summit County. Summit’s Building Hope was awarded $137,000, Summit Community Care Clinic received $138,000 and the Family Intercultural Resource Center was awarded $225,000.

Additionally, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health in Eagle County was awarded $499,000 from the organization.