Summit County rejects Vail Resorts’ attempt to extend bunk-beds agreement at Keystone employee housing project

The Summit Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday nixed Keystone Ski Resort's attempt to retain an 102 additional beds at the resort's Tenderfoot employee housing project for another ski season.

The county's planners recommended against approving the request for an extension from Vail Resorts, owner of Keystone Ski Resort, which has had the 102 extra beds at Tenderfoot for the last three ski seasons.

In siding with county staff, the commissioners chided Vail Resorts for not doing more to address local housing issues, promoted basic standards of living, and emphasized that when the request was originally approved for three ski seasons starting in 2015-16, it was always supposed to be temporary.

Representatives of the resort said they only hoped to have the beds at Tenderfoot for one more year, until workforce housing units at The Village at Wintergreen come online. That project is currently under construction.

"We are extremely disappointed by the decision of the Summit County Board of Commissioners to deny the application for a short-term extension of temporary beds in Keystone's Tenderfoot employee housing," the company said in a statement. “Vail Resorts sought to work together with the Board of Commissioners on the extension of this safe, stable and successful temporary housing solution prior to new permanent workforce housing becoming available at The Village at Wintergreen.

“However, because of the Board of Commissioners' decision, more than 100 workforce housing beds will now be displaced and individuals who could otherwise live in Tenderfoot will be forced to seek alternative housing in the midst of a persistent and severe housing shortage in Summit County. The decision by the Board of Commissioners is counterproductive to Vail Resorts' continued efforts to create thoughtful, collaborative solutions – not barriers – to affordable workforce housing options in Summit County."

The commissioners weren't having it, however. Commissioner Dan Gibbs said he felt like the application was incomplete, but that he could have supported a continuance. With Thomas Davidson and Karn Stiegelmeier both firmly opposed to granting an extension for the beds, Gibbs was alone and the county commissioners denied the request.