Summit County reports 1 new coronavirus case Friday, total rises to 64

Personal protective equipment for COVID-19 virus testing is pictured at the Summit Community Care Clinic in Frisco on Monday, March 30.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — Summit County reported one new case of the novel coronavirus Friday, raising the total number of known cases to 64.

Including Friday’s new case, there have been a total of 10 cases in the past six days. Over the previous six days — from March 30 through April 4 — the county reported 36 new cases.

There remain 19 outstanding test results. About 90% of people tested have received their results with 64 positive (35%) and 121 negative (65%).

As of Friday, there were no remaining pending test results of the 32 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19-like symptoms since March 5. Seventeen of those hospitalized have tested positive. The county says some hospitalized patients have been discharged and some have been transported to other facilities at lower elevations.

There remains zero deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Friday.

County officials and health officials have maintained that case numbers do not accurately represent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the community because of a lack of available tests.

The county launched its Symptom Tracker website a couple of weeks ago in order to gauge the spread of COVID-19-like symptoms in the community. County spokeswoman Julie Sutor made it clear the site is not intended to provide diagnostic data of the virus in the community. As of Friday afternoon, the tracker had received 1,483 responses — an increase of about 200 responses in the past week.