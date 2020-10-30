Summit County reports 110 new cases of COVID-19 over the week

Summit County reported 110 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents since the start of the pandemic is now at 731. A total of 5,893 tests have been administered in the county, up 512 from Friday, Oct. 23.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard, 10.6% of the tests in the county have returned positive, a number that falls within safer-at-home Level 3 phase of reopening, which is labeled “high risk.”

The county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate — the number of cases per 100,000 people — is at 548.7 cases per 100,000 people, up 177.5 from last week. The incidence rate remains in the threshold for stay-at-home orders.

The total number of hospitalizations in the county since March 5 is at 35, up one from last week. Hospitalizations in the county remain in the safer-at-home Level 1 stage, which is labeled “cautious,” according to the state’s dashboard.

The three metrics are reviewed regularly by the state to determine in which level Summit County should be placed — it’s currently in safer-at-home Level 2 — and what restrictions should be implemented.

Summit County has one week to reflect a decline or plateau in case numbers to avoid officially moving backward into safer-at-home Level 3, which would implement a 25% capacity restriction on restaurants, stores and places of worship.

People ages 20-29 continue to report the highest incidence rate among all age groups, followed by people ages 30-39.

Outbreaks

The county reported four outbreaks over the week, including a social gathering that contributed to at least 22 cases among Summit High School students.

In addition to the outbreak among high school students, Peak 8 Properties, Little Red Schoolhouse and Advanced Dermatology all reported outbreaks of at least two cases among employees.

School quaratines

Summit School District reported three new quarantines over the week at the following schools:

One quarantine at Summit High School on Oct. 22 because of a probable case

Three quarantines at Summit High School on Oct. 24 because of a positive case

Two quarantines at Summit High School on Oct. 25 because of a positive case

Students and staff who are close contacts of a probable case will quarantine for at least 10 days or until the case is cleared by medical release. Students and staff who are close contacts with a positive case will quarantine for 14 days from their initial contact.

Summit High School remains closed to in-person learning and extracurricular activities until Nov. 9.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated when the district reports quarantines at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.