Summit County reports 143 new cases of COVID-19 as more restrictions go into effect

FRISCO — As Summit County moves into a more restrictive level of response to the novel coronavirus, case numbers continue to soar.

Since Oct. 30, Summit County reported 143 new cases of the virus, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage. Along with the jump in cases is an increase in the number of tests administered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,531 tests have been administered, up 638 from last week.

The county’s incidence rate, or number of new cases per 100,000 people, continues to fall within the stay-at-home level on the state’s COVID-19 dial. According to the dial dashboard, the current two-week incidence rate is 806.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

The county’s positivity rate, or number of positive test results out of total tests, is rising close to the stay-at-home phase, as well. As of Friday, Nov. 6, the positivity rate was 14.9%, according to the dashboard. A rate of 15% or more falls into the stay-at-home phase.

While the positivity and incidence rates continue to rise, Summit County’s hospitalizations have steadily stayed within level green, the lowest level of response. The county would have to report two or more hospitalizations a day for two weeks to be moved into the stay-at-home phase.

The total number of hospitalizations in the county since March 5 remains at 35, according to the county’s webpage.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the county moves into safer-at-home level orange, which is labeled “high risk.” The new phase places a capacity of 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, on all buildings in the county.

The county also implemented a prohibition on gatherings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through an amended public health order. As part of this, restaurants must close at 9:30 p.m. to allow for all employees to get home before 10.

The prohibition does not apply to people engaged in religious activity or any other activity protected by the First Amendment. It also does not apply to people who work at essential businesses.

At a town hall Friday, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said the county will be having weekly meetings with state officials to review numbers until they start to drop.

“Public health professionals can’t be out and about in the community, so we’re really relying on our community to also step up and hold each other accountable,” Wineland said at the town hall.

People can report violations of the public health order by calling 970-668-8600.

Outbreaks

The county reported three new outbreaks over the week.

Mi Casa in Breckenridge reported an outbreak of five cases of the virus, Peak 8 Properties Soothe Spa in Breckenridge reported an outbreak of two cases, and Breck Building Center reported an outbreak of two cases.

