Summit County reports 14th case of COVID-19 virus

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — As of Sunday, 14 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Summit County.

The 14th case was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday on the county’s COVID-19 website. Health officials have stressed that this count is not indicative of the level of spread in the county because limited testing is being conducted.

Testing is being prioritized for first responders, health care providers and severely ill patients, making the number of official cases an underrepresentation of the true spread of the virus. County officials have said that in addition to the limited number of tests being conducted, there are “bottlenecks” of pending tests in both state and private laboratories. County officials also stated on the county’s novel coronavirus webpage that information about individuals who test positive for the virus will no longer be released.

In order to better track the spread of the virus despite limited testing, the county has released a symptom tracker. The tracker allows Summit County residents to anonymously report any symptoms they have had since March 1. The tracker is meant to “provide a more complete picture of disease activity” in Summit County. Since the tracker’s release Friday, there have been nearly 1,000 responses.