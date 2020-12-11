Summit County reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 3 hospitalizations over the week

Summit County reported 155 new cases and three hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents now stands at 1,776 and 47 people have been hospitalized since March 5. This week, the county added a new data graph to its webpage, detailing the total number of COVID-19 patients at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, including residents and nonresidents.

According to that graph, there were no COVID-19 patients at the hospital as of 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The new graph also shows the number of patients transferred to another hospital. Since Dec. 1, three patients have been transferred to lower-elevation hospitals.

The county’s hospitalization metric continues to fall within level green, according to the state’s dial dashboard.

Summit County’s testing positivity rate — the percentage of positive tests out of total tests — is at 10.3%, which is up 1.5% from last week and falls into level orange, according to the dashboard.

While the positivity rate rose over the week, the county’s two-week incidence rate dropped by 216 cases per 100,000 people. As of Friday, the incidence rate was at 1,088 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the dashboard.

The drop in incidence rate is a promising sign. If the incidence rate continues to decline through Dec. 20, the county can apply to move out of level red into level orange.





Vaccines

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the number of vaccines each county and hospital will receive in the state’s initial shipment.

According to a news release from the state, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center will receive 180 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine in their initial shipments.

Summit County public health will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and no doses of the Pfizer vaccine. In total, the county will see 1,080 doses in the initial shipments of the vaccines. Each inoculation requires two does. The state expects to receive the initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine from Dec. 13-16, with the Moderna vaccine arriving a week later.

Those vaccines will be allocated first to inpatient health care workers that come in close contact with COVID-19 patients, Nurse Manager Sara Lopez said at a Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Outbreaks

Since Friday, Dec. 4, Summit County reported eight outbreaks at the following locations:

Two cases at the Keystone Mountain House Cafeteria

Two cases at 6th Alley Bar & Grill at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Three cases at McDonald’s in Silverthorne

Three cases at Summit Automotive Group in Silverthorne

Two cases at the Summit County Justice Center in Breckenridge

16 cases among sales team members at Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Two cases at Fatty’s Pizzeria in Breckenridge

Four cases at Dillon Family Dental

The Summit Daily News has a complete list of outbreaks on its homepage.

School data

The Summit School District reported one quarantine among Summit High School students as result of a positive case Dec. 9. Students throughout the district are learning remotely until after the holidays.