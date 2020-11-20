Summit County reports 172 new virus cases and 6 hospitalizations over the week

FRISCO — Summit County reported 172 new cases and six new hospitalizations of the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

This is the first week since Sept. 10 that the county has reported fewer new cases than the week before. Last week, the county reported 184 new cases of the virus from Nov. 6-13.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began now sits at 1,230 and 43 people have been hospitalized since March 5.

The county’s COVID-19 dial metrics pushed it into level red this week, imposing near-shutdown level restrictions. However, there is some good news as the county’s testing positivity rate has dropped over the week.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of positive test results out of total tests, is now at 12.3%, according to the state’s dial dashboard. That’s a drop of 4% from last week.

Despite six new hospitalizations, one of the highest weekly numbers since the pandemic began, the county remains in level green for its hospital data. Level green requires no more than 2 new hospitalizations on a single day in the past 14 days.

The two-week cumulative incidence rate remains the problem statistic in Summit County. As of Friday, Nov. 20, the rate was at 1,143 new cases per 100,000 people. To be within level orange, the county would need to be reporting an incidence rate of 350 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people.

Summit County's two-week cumulative incidence rate remains far above the threshold for level orange.



Outbreaks

Summit County reported at least two outbreaks over the week.

Silverthorne Elementary School had one outbreak among two teachers, and Dillon Valley Elementary School reported an outbreak of two cases among one teacher and one student.

The county updates its outbreak webpage weekly. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the page had not been updated for the week.

This article will be updated if additional outbreaks are reported on the county’s website and when Summit School District releases its weekly quarantine list at 5 p.m.