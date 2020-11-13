Summit County reports 184 new cases of coronavirus over the week

Summit County has had more than 1,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases is now 1,058, up 184 from Friday, Nov. 6. A total of 7,276 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic, up 745 from last week.

The county’s case statistics continue to fall well within the stay-at-home threshold, according to the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard. As of Friday, Nov. 13, the county was reporting a two-week incidence rate of 1,075 new cases per 100,000 people, which is an increase from last week of 248.1 cases per 100,000 people.

To be within or below the safer-at-home level orange designation, where Summit County currently resides, the county would have to be reporting 350 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people.

Despite an increase in testing, the county’s positivity rate continues to fall within the stay-at-home threshold, as well. The current positivity rate, or percentage of tests that return positive, is 16.3%, according to the dashboard. The county would need a positivity rate of 15% or less for its numbers to be in the level orange phase.

Although both of the data points are in stay-at-home levels, the county remains in level orange. State officials said this week that a stay-at-home order is a “last resort.” However, officials are asking everyone to avoid interacting with other households for the month of November.

The county’s hospitalizations continue to fall within the safer-at-home level green threshold. According to the county’s webpage, at total of 37 people have been hospitalized since March 5, which is two more than last week.

While Summit County’s hospital is not overrun, health officials say it’s important to note that many hospitals on the Front Range are reporting an increase in hospitalizations over the past 14 days. Many Summit County patients are transferred to those hospitals for care.

Outbreaks

In the past week, the county has reported 10 outbreaks at the following locations:

Five cases at Sky Ranch Contractors in Silverthorne

Two cases at Keystone River Run Housekeeping

Three cases from a social gathering at Summit Cove

Two cases at Hacienda Real in Frisco

Three cases at Blue Valley Ski Rentals in Silverthorne

Two cases at Alpine Dance Academy in Frisco

Two cases at the Frisco Police Department

Three cases at Open Arms Christian Lutheran Church in Breckenridge

Four cases at Blue Stag Saloon in Breckenridge

Two cases among kindergarten students at Frisco Elementary School

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the county will update its outbreaks tab on the coronavirus webpage every Tuesday. The Summit Daily has a complete list of reported outbreaks on its website.

School quarantines

Frisco Elementary School has gone online until Nov. 30 as a result of the outbreak among kindergarteners and another outbreak among two students and parents that was reported Nov. 6.

This story will be updated when Summit School District updates its quarantine page at 5 p.m. Friday.