Summit County reports 195 coronavirus cases over the week

A medical technician handles a COVID-19 test at the Silverthorne drive-thru testing site Nov. 20. About 200-300 tests are being processed each day at the site.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit County reported 195 new cases and one additional hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,621, and 44 residents have been hospitalized at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center since March 5.

A total of 12,647 tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,456 more than last week. Of those tests, 8.8% have returned positive, which is up 0.7% from last week.

The testing positivity rate remains with in the level yellow threshold on the state’s COVID-19 dial, according to the dial dashboard.

The county’s two-week incidence rate continues to fall within level red on the dial. As of Friday, Dec. 4, the dashboard was reporting an incidence rate of 1,304 new cases per 100,000 people, up 74 from last week.

The county’s hospitalization data remains in level green, according to the dashboard. If the county were to report more than two hospitalizations a day or a steady rise in hospitalizations over a two-week period, that metric would move into level red.

The rise in cases does not reflect data from the Thanksgiving holiday. The county won’t know the full extent of Thanksgiving’s impact on the county’s case numbers until Dec. 7, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Thursday, Dec. 3.

Outbreaks

Summit County reported seven outbreaks since Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the following locations:

Two cases from ticket scanning at Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Three cases at Chimayo Mexican Grill in Silverthorne

Two cases at adult ski school at Peak 8 at the Breckenridge Ski Resort

Two cases at the Summit County Senior Center in Frisco

Four cases at Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge

Two cases at Bighorn Bistro and Bar in Keystone

Five cases at Nuevo Vallarta in Frisco

School data

The Summit School District reported three quarantines at the following schools:

One quarantine on Nov. 25 at Summit Cove Elementary due to a positive case

One quarantine on Nov. 30 at Summit Middle School due to a positive case

One quarantine on Dec. 4 at Upper Blue Elementary school due to a positive case

The school district remains in online learning until students return from winter break Jan. 4.