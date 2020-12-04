Summit County reports 195 coronavirus cases over the week
Summit County reported 195 new cases and one additional hospitalization due to the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,621, and 44 residents have been hospitalized at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center since March 5.
A total of 12,647 tests have been administered since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,456 more than last week. Of those tests, 8.8% have returned positive, which is up 0.7% from last week.
The testing positivity rate remains with in the level yellow threshold on the state’s COVID-19 dial, according to the dial dashboard.
The county’s two-week incidence rate continues to fall within level red on the dial. As of Friday, Dec. 4, the dashboard was reporting an incidence rate of 1,304 new cases per 100,000 people, up 74 from last week.
The county’s hospitalization data remains in level green, according to the dashboard. If the county were to report more than two hospitalizations a day or a steady rise in hospitalizations over a two-week period, that metric would move into level red.
The rise in cases does not reflect data from the Thanksgiving holiday. The county won’t know the full extent of Thanksgiving’s impact on the county’s case numbers until Dec. 7, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said at a Board of Health meeting Thursday, Dec. 3.
Outbreaks
Summit County reported seven outbreaks since Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the following locations:
- Two cases from ticket scanning at Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Three cases at Chimayo Mexican Grill in Silverthorne
- Two cases at adult ski school at Peak 8 at the Breckenridge Ski Resort
- Two cases at the Summit County Senior Center in Frisco
- Four cases at Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge
- Two cases at Bighorn Bistro and Bar in Keystone
- Five cases at Nuevo Vallarta in Frisco
School data
The Summit School District reported three quarantines at the following schools:
- One quarantine on Nov. 25 at Summit Cove Elementary due to a positive case
- One quarantine on Nov. 30 at Summit Middle School due to a positive case
- One quarantine on Dec. 4 at Upper Blue Elementary school due to a positive case
The school district remains in online learning until students return from winter break Jan. 4.
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 464-478 E. Fourth St. in the overflow parking lot by the Silverthorne Recreation Center. No appointment, insurance or identification is required to be tested. Testing at the Silverthorne site will be available through Dec. 30.
• Vail Health testing in Frisco: Testing is available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Old Community Center, 110 Third Ave. To book an appointment, email summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org including name, phone number and a copy of photo ID.
