Summit County reports 196 COVID-19 cases over the week
KEYSTONE — Summit County reported 196 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.
The total number of cases now sits at 1,426 and the total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 43.
A total of 11,191 tests have been administered throughout the pandemic. The increase in testing efforts throughout the county has translated to a lower positivity rate of the virus.
Over the week, the positivity rate — the number of positive test results out of total tests — dropped from 12.3% to 8.1%, falling within level yellow on the state’s COVID-19 dial, according to the dial dashboard.
The county’s incidence rate continues to fall well within the level red on the dial. As of Friday, the dial dashboard reported a two-week incidence of 1,230 new cases per 100,000 people in Summit County, up 87 from last week.
In order to move into level orange on the dial, the county would need to reflect an incidence rate of 350 or fewer new cases per 100,000 people.
The county’s hospitalization data remains within the level green threshold. The county would move into the level red on that data point if it were seeing two or more hospitalizations per day or a steady increase in hospitalizations.
Outbreaks
Summit County reported five new outbreaks from Friday, Nov. 20, to Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The county only reported new outbreaks through Tuesday because of the Thanksgiving holiday, public health spokesperson Nicole Valentine said. The rest of the outbreaks from throughout the week will be reported on Friday, Dec. 4.
The county reported outbreaks at the following locations:
- Two cases at Lowe’s in Silverthorne
- Two cases at Laser Graphics in Breckenridge
- Three cases at Lululemon in Breckenridge
- Five cases at Timberline Learning Center in Breckenridge
- Three cases at Upper Blue Elementary in Breckenridge
The Summit Daily has a complete list of outbreaks on its homepage.
School data
The Summit School District reported five quarantines at the following schools:
- Upper Blue Elementary: One quarantine on Nov. 20 due to symptoms
- Summit Cove Elementary: One quarantine on Nov. 21 due to a positive case
- Dillon Valley Elementary: One quarantine on Nov. 21 due to a positive case
- Summit High School: One quarantine on Nov. 21 and another quarantine on Nov. 23, both due to positive cases.
Starting on Nov. 30, all district students will be participating in online learning, until the students return from winter break on Jan. 4.
The following places offer testing for the virus in Summit County:
• Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco: Testing available daily by appointment at the Vista Professional Building. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
• State testing in Silverthorne: Drive-thru testing available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 464-478 E. Fourth St. in the overflow parking lot by the Silverthorne Recreation Center. No appointment, insurance or identification is required to be tested. Testing at the Silverthorne site will be available through Dec. 30.
• Vail Health testing in Frisco: Testing is available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Old Community Center, 110 Third Ave. To book an appointment, email summitcovidtesting@vailhealth.org including name, phone number, a copy of photo ID and front and back copies of a health insurance card.
Anyone who has been tested because of exposure to the virus is required to quarantine for 14 days regardless of test result, Public Health Director Amy Wineland said.
