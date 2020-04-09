Summit County reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 63 in total

Summit County officials reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of known cases to 63.

Residents were granted a brief reprieve from growing case numbers Wednesday, when there were zero new positives or hospitalizations reported for the first time since March 28.

Though, the respite was short as the numbers on the county’s coronavirus webpage continued to tick up as expected on Thursday.

On March 30, the day the county announced its new mobile testing capabilities, there were 19 cases in Summit County and 113 individuals had been tested. Over the next week, the county saw the number of positive cases balloon to 58 before settling down a bit over the past three days.

So far, a total of 172 individuals have been tested, up seven from the county’s update April 7. A total of 109 individuals have tested negative, and 17 tests are still pending. Summit County still hasn’t recorded a death from the disease.

Thirty-three people have been hospitalized since the outbreak with COVID-19-like symptoms, including 17 individuals who have tested positive and 13 who tested negative. According to the county, one hospitalized individual’s test is still pending, one returned an indeterminate result and another was lost by the lab.

Residents ages 10-19 are still the only demographic that hasn’t been hit by the virus, and individuals ages 30-39 (19%) and 50-59 (19%) continue to see the highest rates of infection.