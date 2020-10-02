Summit County reports 24 new cases of coronavirus over the week

Taylor Griffith, a paramedic for Stadium Medical, tests a patient for coronavirus at a mobile testing site in Dillon Valley on April 29.

Summit County reported 24 new cases of the novel coronavirus among residents since Friday, Sept. 25, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 471. Since March 5, 31 people have been hospitalized with the virus. There has been only one hospitalization among residents since July, according to the webpage.

A total of 3,863 tests have been administered in the county. Centura Health continues to provide testing through its daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco and through the county’s mobile testing program.

The daily clinic is open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic is open for walk-ins and appointments from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To schedule an appointment at either clinic, call 970-668-5584.