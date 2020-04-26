Summit County reports 2nd COVID-19 related death

DILLON — A second COVID-19 related death has been confirmed in Summit County.

On Saturday, an 89-year-old Summit County man died from respiratory failure due to COVID-19, according to a news release from Summit County. The patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus prior to death and died at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. The hospital listed liver cancer as a secondary cause of death, according to the release.

The man’s death is the first in Summit County that lists the disease caused by the new coronavirus as the primary cause of death. The first COVID-19 related death in Summit County was reported April 11, but an autopsy later revealed that the virus was not the primary cause of death for that man, who was in his 60s.

Summit County spokeswoman Julie Sutor explained that the death was still listed as a COVID-19 related death in the county’s coronavirus case data to maintain consistency with the state’s data, as the state counts any individual who dies with a positive COVID-19 infection as a coronavirus death even if it is not the primary cause of death.