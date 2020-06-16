Summit County reports 2nd death due to COVID-19

Coronavirus testing is available daily, as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

A 75-year-old Summit County man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus died Monday, June 15, according to a news release from Summit County.

The man died of a hemorrhagic stroke “with contributing conditions of COVID-19 infection,” according to the release. He was at St. Anthony hospital in Lakewood at the time of his death.

The man is Summit County’s second death due to the virus. On April 25, an 89-year-old man died from respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

The county has reported two other deaths of people who had the virus but died of other causes.

A Silverthorne man, who was in his 60s, died of a diabetic ketoacidosis event in April and later tested positive for the virus. On June 10, another Summit County man died and later tested positive for COVID-19. His death was unrelated to the virus, according to the release.

The county initially counted the Silverthorne man as a coronavirus death. However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed its classifications of coronavirus-related deaths. Under the new rules, the county now counts only deaths caused by the virus.