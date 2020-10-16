Summit County reports 32 cases of COVID-19 over the week

Summit County reported 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus among residents over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 537. Of those cases, 153 are within the 20- to 29-year-old age group, the group with the highest number of cases in the county. The age group with the second highest number of cases are people aged 30 to 39, with 117 cases.

The total number of hospitalizations in the county since March 5 remains at 31. The county has not reported a hospitalization due to the virus since Sept. 15.

A total of 4,859 people have been tested for the virus, up 518 from Friday, Oct. 9. Centura continues to provide community testing at its clinic at the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco.

The testing is available by appointment only. To receive a testing order and schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.