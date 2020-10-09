Summit County reports 34 new cases of coronavirus over the week

Summit County reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is now at 505. The county administered a total of 478 tests over the week, bringing the total number of tests administered in the county to 4,341.

No new hospitalizations of the virus have been reported since Sept. 15. A total of 31 people have been hospitalized at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center since March 5.

The county has reported 15 outbreaks of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Many of those outbreaks have occured in the past two weeks.

On Thursday, county officials announced that the staged-mobile testing will not be operating after Friday, Oct. 9. People can still get tested for the virus at Centura Health’s daily clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco.

To schedule an appointment for a test, call 970-668-5584. At Summit County Board of Health meetings this week, Public Health Director Amy Wineland urged people to only get a test if they are symptomatic or have knowingly been exposed to the virus.