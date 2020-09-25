Summit County reports 44 new cases of coronavirus over the week

Summit County reported 44 additional cases of the novel coronavirus since Friday, Sept. 18, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases is now at 447. The county also reported one additional hospitalization among residents on Sept. 15, which brings the total number of hospitalizations since March 5 to 31.

A total of 3,450 tests have been administered, up 110 from Friday. Testing continues to be available through Centura Health, which has a daily testing clinic at the Vista Professional Building in Frisco.

The daily clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Centura also provides testing through the county’s mobile testing program, which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To schedule an appointment for either clinic, call 970-668-5584.