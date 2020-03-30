Summit County reports 5 new coronavirus cases, 19 in total

A COVID-19 testing kit at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Five more people in Summit County have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the county’s most recent update on its COVID-19 webpage. A total of 19 positive cases have come out of the county so far.

While the number of positive tests is clearly an underrepresentation of the presumptive spread of the virus in the county — due to a number of reasons, including a lack of tests and a backlog at state and private labs — officials are turning to other means to try to get a better understanding of its possible scope.

The county recently launched a symptom tracker, where residents can anonymously enter symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat) and help provide a picture of the extent of COVID-19 in the area. More than 1,050 individuals have reported symptoms since the tracker’s launch Friday.