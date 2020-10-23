Summit County reports 84 new cases of coronavirus, 3 outbreaks over the week

Summit County reported 84 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

Along with the rise in cases is a jump in the county’s incidence rate — the number of new cases per 100,000 people. In the past week, the rate has jumped from 258.3 cases per 100,000 people to 345.5 cases.

If the rate moves above 350.5 cases per 100,000 people, the county’s numbers will be in the stay-at-home level on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which eventually could mean a complete closure of nearly all activities if case numbers aren’t curtailed.

The county has administered 5,381 tests for the virus, up 522 from last week. Of those tests, 7% have returned positive, which falls within the safer-at-home Level 2 threshold.

The county also has seen stable or declining hospitalizations for the past 14 days, which falls within the safer-at-home Level 1 threshold. The county has reported 34 total hospitalizations since March 5, up three from last week.

The majority of cases continue to be among people age 20-29 years old.

Outbreaks

The county reported three outbreaks since Friday, Oct. 16, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 21.

Cornerstone Real Estate of Rocky Mountains in Breckenridge had an outbreak of at least two cases among employees; Sun Logic in Breckenridge reported an outbreak of at least 11 cases among employees; and Dillon Dam Brewery reported an outbreak of at least two cases among employees.

The Summit Daily has a complete list of outbreaks on its website, which will be updated as they occur.

School data

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, the county’s case data webpage reported an incidence rate of zero cases per 100,000 people among the 0 to 9-year-old age range and 9.7 cases per 100,000 people in the 10 to 19-year-old age range.

New quarantines in Summit School District will be reported at 5 p.m. Friday.