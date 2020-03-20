Summit County public health officials implore residents to adhere to the public health order as 8th positive COVID-19 case is reported

A COVID-19 testing kit pictured at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

DILLON — An eighth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Summit County.

Summit County Public Health reported the new positive case just after noon Friday on the county’s daily COVID-19 update page. Of note, the county will no longer be reporting the number of negative or pending test results on its website, citing the fact that individuals are being tested in other counties and so the data no longer represents what’s happening locally.

Officials also said the total of eight cases likely severely underestimates the real spread of the disease in Summit County.

“We believe this greatly under-represents what we believe is happening in the community,” Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland said in a news release. “We are certain that more people have contracted the virus and have not been tested. Now that we’ve seen community spread — that is, the virus has moved from person to person within Summit County and is not solely being introduced by infected outsiders bringing it to the population — we have moved our approach from containment to mitigation.”

In a blog post Friday, public health officials implored residents to adhere to the public health order and take the situation seriously.

“This virus is serious,” the blog post read. “It has killed thousands of people worldwide. Even if you are young and otherwise healthy and the virus doesn’t make you very sick, spreading it puts others in peril. This requires a community-wide approach. …

“We’re in this for the long haul. Best-case scenario, if we all are diligent and disciplined, we can short-circuit the spread of this virus in three weeks. But even a single breach can mean creating a new cluster of infected people, with the waves of spread rippling out throughout the community again and setting us back weeks or even months.”