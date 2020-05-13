Summit County reports no new coronavirus cases for second day in a row

Coronavirus testing is available in Silverthorne, as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 182 Wednesday, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage.

Wednesday is the second day in the row that the county did not see a new case. Testing is ongoing. A total of 1,067 people have been tested, 12 more than Tuesday.

The total number of hospitalizations since March 5 remains at 42. The county saw its first hospitalization in May over the weekend.

Centura’s Center for Occupational Medicine in Silverthorne is offering daily testing. To receive a testing order for the clinic, call 970-668-5584. Vail Health is also providing testing throughout the county through its mobile testing clinic. To schedule an appointment, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.