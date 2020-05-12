Summit County reports no new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County reported no new positive cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as both the spread of the disease and the demand for testing begin to slow.

A total of 182 people have tested positive for the disease, according to the Summit County coronavirus webpage. The county tested 24 people since Monday, bringing the total number of tests administered to 1,055. Of those tests, 32 are pending.

A total of 42 people have been hospitalized with the virus since March 5. On Monday, the county reported its first hospitalization since the beginning of May.

Testing for those experiencing symptoms continues to be available through Centura Health’s Centers for Occupational Medicine in Frisco and Vail Health’s mobile testing clinic. To schedule an appointment for the Centura clinic, call 970-668-5584. For an appointment with the Vail Health clinic, email summitcovidscreening@vailhealth.org.