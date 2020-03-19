Summit County reports 7th case of new coronavirus

Summit County Public Health announced Thursday that a seventh person in Summit County has tested positive for COVID-19, indicating the continued community spread of the new coronavirus in the area.

With the arrival of community spread, county officials have switched their focus from containment to mitigation, continuing to urge residents to engage in social distancing efforts — discouraging any face-to-face interactions or public gatherings and asking residents to work from home.

Everyone in Summit County should be monitoring themselves for symptoms — including dry cough, fever and shortness of breath — according to county officials. People should only call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen.

Additionally, officials are asking residents not to leave the county and for visitors to avoid heading to the mountains.