Summit County Republican Women donating restaurant gift cards
Summit County Republican Women, a local nonprofit, is purchasing gift cards from local restaurants and donating them to organizations and individuals, according to a news release.
The project is an effort to support local restaurants and their employees during the shutdown as well as residents who are having financial difficulties. The gift cards are being distributed with help from organizations including the Summit County Senior Citizens, Family & Intercultural Resource Center and local churches.
The gift cards include Deli Belly’s, Coffee Roasters, Hacienda Real and Uptown on Main in Frisco; Arapahoe Café and McDonald’s in Dillon; and Wendy’s in Silverthorne. They are enclosed in an envelope with a notecard that reads, in part, “Our community cares about you!”
For more information or to participate in this project, email info@summitgopwomen.org or visit SummitGOPWomen.org.
