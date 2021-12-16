Summit County Rescue Group raises over $50K during Colorado Gives Day

Summit County Rescue Group participated in Colorado Gives Day for the first time this year, and the organization raised over $50,000, with more donations coming in.

The funds will help with equipment and training needs, such as replacing an old command vehicle from the 1980s, so the nonprofit can handle the record amount of calls it is receiving.

The Summit Foundation is also contributing a $50,000 match to the nonprofit.

“The Summit Foundation is proud to support Summit County Rescue Group,” The Summit Foundation Executive Director Jeanne Bistranin said in a news release. “Their hard work and professionalism is critical to the safety of our residents and visitors, and we are pleased that our match encouraged people to donate to this important nonprofit in Summit County.”