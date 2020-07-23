Summit County Rescue Group, Sheriff’s Office rescue injured mountain biker
The Summit County Rescue Group and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office helped to rescue an injured mountain biker near Wheeler Trail in Breckenridge on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency workers responded to the area at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, on a report that a Texas man fell off his mountain bike and was injured. The man started up Peak 9 road and turned onto the Wheeler Trail headed toward Spruce Creek Road, according to Charles Pitman, spokesperson for the rescue group.
The man crashed and injured his upper arm. He was alone at the time but was found by a hiker who called 911. A Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to drive an ATV close to the man but had to carry him out a short distance to an ambulance.
The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District responded with a paramedic to assess and help carry out the patient.
