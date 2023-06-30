Summit County Rescue Group warns visitors of lingering trap-inducing snow at higher elevations

A Summit County Rescue Group member stands mid-thigh in deep snow during an overnight rescue that began Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Summit County Rescue Group/Courtesy photo

As Summit County Rescue Group heads into the busy 4th of July weekend, the group is warning residents and visitors that there is more snow in the mountains this year than many years.

Last Sunday, June 25, when the rescue group conducted an all-night rescue of a backpacker with altitude sickness at Lost Lake in the Gore Range they encountered snow berms where a person could easily sink up their thighs, according to spokesperson Anna DeBattiste.

“This year there is still a fair bit of snow up there,” DeBattiste said. “Any kind of high-altitude hike you should be expecting snow. Not just snow, but variable conditions. It’s going to be mud, snow, mud, snow, dry, mud, snow.”

Summit County Rescue Group volunteers responded to Quandary Peak on Wednesday, April 12, to assist a hiker who lost his shoe in deep snow. Summit County Rescue Group/Courtesy photo

Anywhere above 10,000 feet or even above 9,000 feet, hikers and backcountry adventurers should be prepared for the chance that they could hit sizable snow berms that could result in postholing, sinking into the snow to the point where it becomes difficult to move, she said.

Snowshoes won’t help, though, because in most places the snow is mixed throughout the trail with dry sections one minute and deep snow the next, DeBattiste said. Snow that was once firm can become soupy as the day drags on. The month of July and the Fourth of July weekend are traditionally some of the busiest times for the rescue group, she added.

The ’10 essentials’ Charles Pitman of Summit County Rescue Group suggests a simple list of 10 items to bring in your pack anytime — literally, anytime — you hit the trail. “They’re simple, they cost virtually nothing and they can really help you if something happens in the backcountry,” he says. Of course it goes without saying that you need the knowledge to use all of these items. Here they are: Navigation — map (for your area) and compass, GPS and extra batteries or charger

Signaling — whistle, mirror, cell phone, surveyor tape

Light source (two) — headlamp, flashlight, extra batteries for both

Nourishment — water and high-energy food for 24-48 hours

Shelter — waterproof tarp, bivvy sack, parachute cord

Fire building — waterproof matches or lighter, heat tabs, knife

Personal aid — First-aid kit with medications, sunscreen, dark glasses, bug repellant

Weather protection — extra socks, warm gloves, rain gear, hat, bug net

Winter extras — avalanche beacon, probe, shovel with metal blade

Rules to follow — never hike alone, always leave a schedule and trip plan with someone at home, stay on the trail, wait for search and rescue if you become lost Source: SCRG.org.

That’s why the rescue group wants to remind hikers and backcountry users to check the forecast before leaving, carry the 10 essentials and leave a trip plan that includes the destination and the expected time of return with a trusted person.