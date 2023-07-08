Summit County resident bikes across the country in Race Across America cycling race

Summit County's Alan Kilby bikes across the country in the Race Across America bike race. Kilby finished the race among seven other teams' members.

In the world of cycling, few races compare to the Tour de France. The prestigious race weaves across the country for over 20 days of racing with people from all over the world tuning in to witness the event.

Although the U.S. does not have a race nearly as hard and competitive as the Tour de France, it does have the Race Across America cycling race, which started this year on Saturday, June 17.

For 41 years, the race has challenged cyclists from all over the country. Starting in Oceanside, California, the course covers over 3,000 miles, climbs 175,000 feet, crosses 12 states and finishes at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland.

This year, Breckenridge resident Alan Kilby participated in the ride alongside a team of seven other riders from across the U.S. Competing under the name Third Coast Cycling, the team split into groups of four, taking turns spinning their way from pier to pier — California to Maryland.

Kilby says he was inspired to do the ultra biking race after a longtime friend of his got a team together for this year’s Race Across America.

“One of my mentors and a guy I used to work with back in Wisconsin at Nike kind of got me into biking,” Kilby said. “I really started biking with him and we have done a bunch of events over the years and he was inspired by another guy who has done (the race) before solo.”

The eight-person team officially formed in February 2022. From that moment on, until the start of the race, the team started to put in the miles to prepare for the endurance race.

In preparation for the race, Kilby recorded rides on the roads in and around Summit County. He moved to a bike trainer when winter weather eventually iced over the roads.

“We focused more on time in our training than distance, because we ended up doing about half-hour pulls at a time during the race,” Kilby said. “Once we got closer to the race, the mileage went up and also the consistency.”

In the last few weeks of the buildup to the event, Kilby mimicked some of the stressors he would face during the race by logging a ride in the morning, another in the afternoon and a final one in the evening. The training method proved to be beneficial for Kilby’s endurance on the bike, but he was challenged by the odd sleep schedule the team had to fall into while out on the road for the race.

“It was kind of a weird schedule,” Kilby said. “When my team was off we would be sleeping in the RV and we had two support vehicles. The four of us would be sleeping in a RV while we drove to the next time station and the other team of four was on the route.”

With sleep coming in short increments, Kilby and the team fell into some unique scenarios while racing across the country. In one situation, he says he and another member of his four-person team almost succumbed to extreme fatigue and lack of sleep.

Alan Kilby, back row, second from right, poses for a photo after completing the Race Across America bike race. Alan Kilby/Courtesy photo

“When we got to Alamosa, me and another guy on my four-person team almost fell asleep while pedaling our bikes,” Kilby said. “That was a key moment where we all identified that we needed to regroup and come up with a better strategy around resting and eating.”

Due to the scary moment on the road, the team got a hotel in Trinidad so bikers and crew members could get some rest while one half of the team stayed on the route to the hotel in Trinidad to get some rest of their own.

“It ended up working out,” Kilby said of the hotel. “I think it ended up saving the race for us in a way.”

Another aspect of the race that challenged Kilby was some of the hot conditions he faced across the country. While he was properly acclimated to the mild and dry conditions of the Colorado High Country, Kilby found the sweltering heat in California and even southern Colorado to be unbearable at times.

“Living here as long as I have, I am not super acclimated to the heat anymore,” Kilby said. “Riding through Southern California through Arizona to even southwest Colorado can be pretty hot. Riding through Arizona it was over 100 degrees in places I was riding.”

Kilby prepared for the heat by utilizing the sauna at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, but he still had to acclimatize to the heat by keeping a keen focus on hydration and his efforts while biking through warmer climates during the race.

Despite the challenges, Kilby and the team still had a great time while pedaling the 3,000-plus miles across the country. One of Kilby’s favorite parts of the race was biking down an infamous descent in California named the Glass Elevator.

“It is a long descent and you drop 3,000 feet into the desert,” Kilby said. “I was lucky enough to be able to ride that, which was really fun and cool. Also going over Wolf Creek Pass at 10 o’clock at night was really awesome.”

With every rider biking around 350 miles each, Kilby and the team were able to cross the finish line in a time of 7 days, 20 hours and 18 minutes, just over their goal of racing the course in under a week.

The all-rookie team finished fifth out of five teams in the eight-person team category, but was still pleased to complete the race and get close to their goal time.

“We were a 100% rookie team and none of the crew had participated either,” Kilby said. “To finish just short of our goal was really awesome. The overarching goal was to finish and get close to the goal time that we had.”

Upon completing the race and celebrating with the team, Kilby returned to Summit County just in time for the birth of his daughter. He will now focus on navigating fatherhood before possibly setting his sights on returning to a future Race Across America cycling race.