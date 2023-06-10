Summit County resident crests Mount Everest while in pursuit of seven summits of the world

Summit resident Kevin Cook, left, poses for a photo with his climbing team while at the top of Mount Everest on May 24, 2023.

Kevin Cook/Courtesy photo

After a two-month expedition in the Himalayas, Summit County resident Kevin Cook got one step closer to accomplishing his dream of summiting all seven of the summits of the world by standing atop Mount Everest.

The seven summits of the world — often simply titled as the seven summits — are the highest mountains on the seven continents across the globe. Most commonly comprised of North America’s Denali, South America’s Aconcagua, Africa’s Kilimanjaro, Europe’s Mount Elbrus, Antarctica’s Mount Vinson, Oceania’s Carstensz Pyramid (also known as Puncak Jaya) and Asia’s Mount Everest, the seven summits are traveled to from near and far in order for individuals to stand at the very top of the world.

Cook began his journey to summit the highest peaks across the globe back in 2013 when he began the seven summits of the world project by climbing to the top of Kilimanjaro.

Cook then climbed Aconcagua in 2016, Carstensz Pyramid in 2018, Denali in 2019 and Elbrus a little after Denali. At the end of March, Cook officially set out to bag the sixth peak in his seven summits of the world project by first flying to Austin, Texas, before flying to Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 1.

Cook and his climbing team then made the flight to Lukla in Nepal where they formally began the trek to base camp. Over the next several weeks, Cook and the climbing team steadily made the arduous and oftentimes dangerous trek to the snow-capped peak of Everest.

Throughout the journey to the top, Cook said he didn’t necessarily have any crazy moments or stories that would back the lore of the mountain, but he did learn a lesson in patience while the team awaited a safe summit window.

“There was a summit window around May 17-19, but there are big crowds who go up and then there is the conga line on Everest,” Cook said. “We intentionally waited for the second summit window on May 24 to go up.”

Due to the team waiting for the second summit window, Cook encountered minimal crowds on the final ascent to the top, with minimal wind and great conditions. Despite itching to get to the top of the mountain, Cook and his team were glad they waited for a less crowded trek to the top.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better summit day,” Cook said. “It is an exercise in patience. Knowing that the mountain will always be there and we just need to wait on the right time to move.”

Kevin Cook scales his way up Mount Everest in 2023. Cook has now summited six out of the seven summits of the world. Kevin Cook/Courtesy photo

One of the main concerns Cook had before he traveled to Nepal was not his climbing expertise and skills, but rather the unknowns of avalanches, weather or elevation.

Cook said his climbing team enabled the entire group to push past these potential uncertainties and ultimately reach the top of the world together.

“I think it comes down to having a strong climbing team that looked out for each other,” Cook said. “We were always asking further questions, asking how others were feeling, we were doing gear checks. Having a strong team and that camaraderie was really crucial to our summit success and being safe.”

Cook now joins an elite group of people who can say that they have stood at the top of Everest. Now back in Summit County, he is still processing the achievement and the views he took in while at the summit.

“It was a surreal experience,” Cook said. “I have been back for a little bit over a week and I am still taking it all in. No words can describe being on top of the world. I took photos from the top and I am thinking that it was bigger than that.”

The view from the top of Mount Everest. Kevin Cook says the view was much larger in person. Kevin Cook/Courtesy photo

Being at the top of Everest also allowed Cook to have a moment of reflection, where he realized that his journey was fueled by the support of the people closest to him.

“It allowed me to reflect on things and people that matter most,” Cook said. “I had a Garmin inReach and I reached out to a few folks (on Everest) to say how much I appreciated them and the support my family, co-workers and community have provided in moving towards the top.”

Although he just finished the summit, Cook already has plans to complete his journey by climbing Mount Vinson at the end of next winter — when it will be summer in the Southern Hemisphere .

After being away from home for weeks, Cook will spend the majority of his summer spending time with those he loves while also adding to his Colorado 14ers list.

“Being away from friends and family for so long has given me special motivation to reach out to people I care most about, Cook said. “Reconnecting with friends, reconnecting with family and making sure I am not forgetting anybody. Spending time with people who mean the most to me.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: SummitDaily.com/newsletter