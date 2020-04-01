Summit County residents asked to respond to census online

Summit County residents can fill out their Census forms online at My2020Census.gov. Because many Summit residents have post office boxes, they will not mailed a 12-digit census ID number. Those who do not have a number should select “If you do not have a census ID, click here” to fill out the form.

There are four questions about the household on the census followed by questions about each person living in the home, according to a sample provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. There are no citizenship questions on the census.

The first four questions ask:

How many people are living or staying in this home on April 1, 2020?

Were there any additional people staying in the home that weren’t included in the first answer? (i.e. people staying temporarily)

Is the home owned or rented?

What is your phone number?

The questions about each individual in the home include the person’s name, gender, birthday, Hispanic origin and race.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In Colorado, 38% of residents have responded, but in Summit County, only 7.7% have responded, according to Census.gov. Beginning in late May, census takers will begin going door-to-door to interview households that have not yet responded.