Summit County restaurants invited to composting and food waste workshop

BRECKENRIDGE — High Country Conservation Center and SustainableBreck will host a workshop for restaurants interested in composting food waste. The event is from 8:45-10 a.m. Thursday in Breckenridge Town Council chambers at Breckenridge Town Hall, 150 Ski Hill Road.

Attendees will hear from restaurant operators who are successfully preventing food waste and diverting their scraps. The event is for restaurants, lodging properties and anyone serving or preparing food in a commercial kitchen.

The event will include presentations and a Q&A session that will allow participants to walk away with the information and tools needed to start a program.

For more information and to register, visit highcountryconservation.org/calendar.