Summit County road closures Thursday, May 3

With over half a foot of snow already on the ground this morning and more continuing to fall, there are several road closures in place throughout the area and Interstate 70.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports a closure at I-70 eastbound in Silverthorne (Milemarker 205) due to multiple spun out vehicles. Loveland Pass is closed due to avalanche control.

The road is closed at I-70 eastbound in Vail (Milemarker 176-176) due to safety concerns, and a closure at I-70 eastbound on Vail Pass (Milemarker 180), due to a crash on Vail Pass. No estimated time to open.

A passenger vehicle traction law is in place on I-70 eastbound/westbound between Vail and Silverthorne, and between Silverthorne and Bakerville. Passenger vehicles are required to have snow or mud/snow tires, use chains/alternative traction devices, or be a 4WD/AWD vehicle.

I-70: Full closure between MM 205 and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne (Silverthorne). — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2018

I-70 WB: Commercial vehicle chain law between MM 215 (near Eisenhower Tunnel) and MM 228 (Georgetown). — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2018

US 6: Avalanche control between MM 220 and MM 229 (Loveland Pass). Full closure. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 3, 2018