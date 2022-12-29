Summit County Rotary Club continued ‘Making Good Things Happen’ with donations to families, troops in December

The Rotary Club of Summit County continued its season of giving and “Making Good Things Happen” with two charitable events in December.

On Dec. 13, 351 local families visited the Silverthorne Pavilion to select clothes, books and toys for their children in time for Christmas, including 686 winter coats, the Rotary Club said in news release. All the items were donated by local individuals and businesses.

The Rotary Club this month also donated 225 “deployment bags” — filled with snacks and entertainment items, like decks of cards — to a battalion of Army Reservists heading for the Middle East, the release states. The group also shipped an additional 50 pounds of “deployment bags” to three Army battalions stationed in Poland.