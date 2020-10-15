Summit County Rotary Club looks for help with holiday care packages
The Summit County Rotary Club is looking for donations and referrals for their annual holiday care package program.
Donatable items include “swag” items such as t-shirts, hats, koozies, lip balm and toiletries; non-perishable individually wrapped snacks including gum, candy or chips; or other unused small items like games and cards.
The Summit County Rotary Club usually sends about 70 care packages according to a press release from the club. The packages will be sent out around mid-November so they arrive during the holiday season.
The rotary club is also looking for referrals of Summit County residents who will be serving overseas in the military this holiday season.
Those interested in donating items or referring overseas military members can contact Gena Osborn at osborn.gena@gmail.com.
