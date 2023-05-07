Summit County Rotary Club seeking host families for high school exchange program

The Rotary Club of Summit County is looking for households to host two foreign exchange students for the 2023-24 school year.

The club will be sponsoring two Summit High School students who will attend a year of school in Finland and Sweden. The club will, in turn, host two students from Finland and Spain who will arrive in August and attend Summit High School.

Each student will live with three different families in the county allowing each host to house a student for three months.

Residents interested in being a host can contact Rotary Club Youth Exchange Committee Chair Kim Nearpass-Pollack at drknearpass@yahoo.com . More information on the exchange program can also be found at https://rmrye.org/host-parents/ .