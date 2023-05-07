Summit County Rotary Club wins three district awards during annual event

The Rotary Club of Summit County won three districtwide awards during the annual District 5450 conference in Denver on April 29. District 5450 represents more than 60 clubs across Colorado with over 2,800 members.

Two individual Summit members, Lori Burke and Andy Jarski, received recognition.

Burke, a former Summit County club president, won the Kevin Farrell Leadership Award which honors a Rotarian who demonstrates a sustained commitment to the nurturing of leadership development in both youth and adults.

Jarski won the District Governor’s Discretionary Four Way Test Award which is given in recognition of a Rotarian for outstanding exemplification of the principles of the Four Way Test. The test is a guide for personal and professional decision-making that asks:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The club and its marketing committee also won the district’s Public Relations Award, which recognizes a club that has generated increased awareness and understanding of Rotary through outstanding media coverage and public relations efforts.