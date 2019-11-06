Summit County saw record voter turnout for an odd-year election

Summit County residents vote Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, saw record voter turnout from Summit County residents.

Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel reported that 8,792 ballots were submitted by local voters. Neel said 440 of those ballots were cast in person while 8,352 were submitted by mail or dropped off before polls closed Tuesday. In 2017, another odd-year election, only 4,837 people voted.

“This is almost twice as many as we had in 2017, so we were really happy with the turnout,” Neel said.

Neel added that it was the highest voter turnout for an odd-year election that Summit County has ever seen. The final election results update for the night came at 11:36 p.m. as the high volume of ballots coupled with scanner issues meant continued counting late into the night.

As for the breakdown by party, the majority of voters, 41%, were not registered with a political party. Democrats edged out Republicans with 35% of the vote compared with 23%. Less than 1% of voters were registered with other parties.

By age, the largest group of voters was 60- to 69-year-olds. The oldest Summit County voter was 96. On the other end of the spectrum, 40 18-year-olds cast their first ballots.