Summit County schools closed Friday, Feb. 7, due to heavy snow

FRISCO — The Summit School District announced Thursday evening that all schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 7, due to hazardous conditions anticipated during one of the biggest snowstorms in the High Country so far this season.

“Out of an abundance of safety for our students, families and staff with the continued heavy snow, strong winds and poor road conditions, all Summit Schools are closed tomorrow, Friday, February 7,” the statement read.

The storm is expected to drop a considerable amount of precipitation around the state through Friday, with the National Weather Service forecasting mountain snow totals between 1 and 2 feet and wind gusts of up to 65 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” the statement said.