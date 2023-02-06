Summit County schools on lockdown after threat called in to high school around 9:20 a.m.

Summit County schools were on lockdown Monday morning after a threat was called in against the high school.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

Summit County schools are on lockdown Monday morning after a report of a threat at the high school, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

Around 9:20 a.m., a call came in with a threat against the high school, Fitzsimons said. The Sheriff’s Office is on scene and searching the school.

“It would be helpful if parents didn’t start crowding the school as we are searching it,” FitzSimons said.

He explained that when parents start showing up at the schools creates another group of people who can take up police resources and time.

“The kids are safe,” FitzSimons said. “We’ve got many, many cops on scene.”