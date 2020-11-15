Summit County schools receive donations from ALLO Communications
Summit County schools were among a number of schools to receive donations from ALLO Communications in 2020, according to a news release.
For every new customer that signed up with ALLO from July to September, the communication services company donated $50 to local schools. In total, the company donated over $172,000 to schools in Breckenridge and Fort Morgan, as well as a number of schools in Nebraska.
Since the beginning of the program, the company has donated almost $400,000 to local schools, according to the release.
