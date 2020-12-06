Summit County sells all fossil fuel stocks in its portfolio

The Summit County Treasurer’s office has sold all of the county’s holdings on fossil fuel stocks in its investment portfolio, according to a news release.

The divestment from fossil fuels is part of the county’s effort to use an environmental, social and governance investment policy.

In addition to divesting from fossil fuel stocks, the Treasurer’s Office is offering the Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. The program provides affordable long-term financing to commercial property owners for energy efficiency, water efficiency and renewable energy projects, according to the release.