Summit County Senior Citizens beats campaign goal

Ski Country Auto Repair & Towing donated $500 to the Summit County Senior Citizens’ fundraising campaign. The event has raised over $31,000 so far.

Photo from Laurie Williams

FRISCO — Summit County Senior Citizens held a fundraising campaign in lieu of the community group’s annual rummage sale and beat its goal of $25,000. As of Wednesday, Aug. 19, more than $31,000 was raised thanks to 235 generous donors, including companies such as Omni Real Estate and Ski Country Auto Repair & Towing.

Brenda Alberico, director of the rummage sale, said the event is the largest for the organization and traditionally raises $40,000.

The money goes to nonprofits that benefit seniors in the county, such as the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, the Summit Community Care Clinic and Meals on Wheels. Grants have been prioritized for entities tackling COVID-19.

Not counting this fundraiser, Summit Seniors has donated $78,000 locally for coronavirus relief this year.

Though the event changed format, organizers tried to keep some things the same. Summit County Senior Citizens board member Joan Tilden said Evie Lau donated wines from her private collection to top donors as a replacement of her wine baskets that go in a silent auction.

“It’s more successful than we thought it would be,” Alberico said.

“We thought we would be lucky if we got $5,000,” Tilden added.

The campaign officially ended Aug. 10, but the organization is still accepting online donations and physical checks. Visit Summit-Seniors.org/gives to donate.